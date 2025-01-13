Exclusive—Newt Gingrich & Bob Walker: The Right Stuff: In Support of Jared Isaacman’s Nomination to Lead NASA

Perhaps no entity within the federal government captures the ambition and imagination of the American spirit more than NASA. From putting a man on the moon to navigating the terrain of Mars, some of our nation’s most iconic moments over the past 75 years have occurred thanks to achievements in space.

But America’s continued leadership in the stars is far from guaranteed as our adversaries look to weaponize outer space, with China careening towards a base on the moon and Russia using space as a highway for supersonic cruise missiles.

Given the golden age of American innovation that President Trump intends to build, NASA needs a leader with the vision and experience necessary to think beyond old models and drive the agency to new heights. That leader is Jared Isaacman.

Through his work as a pilot, entrepreneur, and commercial astronaut, Isaacman has demonstrated a lifelong commitment to aeronautical and space excellence. He is an inspirational leader who is immensely qualified to guide our nation’s space policy at this critical junction in our nation’s history. Moreover, his nomination by President Trump to lead NASA represents a unique opportunity to combine the ingenuity of the private sector with the might of the federal government.

Today, our biggest breakthroughs in space flight are increasingly coming from the commercial market, which has accelerated innovation, reduced costs, and fostered competition to the benefit of American taxpayers.

This is not something to begrudge. Rather, it is a natural evolution of our technological capabilities slowly but surely growing beyond the walls of government following America’s victory in the Space Race.

President Trump understands this as well as anyone, and his nomination of Isaacman to lead NASA continues a welcome trend of recruiting accomplished outsiders to shake up the status quo in Washington.

When we served together in Congress, we shared a common passion for advancing and improving our nation’s space policy while advocating for a more forward-leaning, ambitious, and risk-taking approach. But the simple fact is that the pace of groundbreaking discoveries has greatly slowed under the weight of bloated bureaucracy. America has struggled to manage outdated infrastructure and has difficulty convincing the innovators of tomorrow to lend their talents to the service of our nation today.

Simply put, America’s next big endeavors–from establishing a moon base and going to Mars to mining critical minerals from asteroids and manufacturing in weightless environments–will require continued private sector innovation and investment. But the ultimate promise of our future in space can only be achieved through a true partnership with a revitalized and rejuvenated NASA.

Fortunately, President Trump has tapped the exact kind of leader and pioneer that the agency needs at this time in Jared Isaacman. His nomination offers a once-in-a-generation chance to break the bureaucratic morass that has too often stymied true progress and usher in a new era of American greatness that will improve the lives of our citizens and make our nation proud once again.

Take it from us: it’s time for NASA to take the next giant leap, and Jared Isaacman has the right stuff to lead the way.

Newt Gingrich is the former U.S. Speaker of the House, and Bob Walker is the former U.S. Congressman from Pennsylvania.