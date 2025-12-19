Megyn Kelly Accuses Ben Shapiro and Bari Weiss of ‘Joint Attack’ After TPUSA AmericaFest Day 1

Megyn Kelly reacted Thursday evening to remarks by Ben Shapiro and Bari Weiss following the opening of Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Shortly after Shapiro’s speech at the event Kelly posted on X in response to Shapiro and Weiss’s comments on conspiracy theories surrounding Kirk’s death: “@benshapiro & @bariweiss in a joint attack on yours truly (their ‘friend’) tonight w/o a damn clue what has been going on behind the scenes for months,” Kelly wrote. “Prob should have checked w/ @TPUSA & @MrsErikaKirk first. I’m embarrassed for them.”

She quote-tweeted Weiss’s earlier post, which read: “Only Cowards Tolerate Conspiracy Theorists. @benshapiro delivered a barnburner tonight @TPUSA. Read the whole thing in @TheFP.” The link Weiss shared led to a piece authored by Shapiro, adapted from his remarks.

Shapiro mentioned Kelly by name in his speech, referring to her as “a person I consider a friend” and objecting to what he described as her reluctance to condemn Candace Owens. He criticized Kelly for “characterizing Candace as a ‘young mother’” and called her decision not to take a side in the controversy “a moral and logical absurdity.”