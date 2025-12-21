President Donald Trump challenged Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Dr. Mehmet Oz to “go look at these pharma executives in the face” to secure better prices for Americans, Oz revealed Friday on the Alex Marlow Show.

Trump announced Friday that he has struck ‘Most Favored Nation’ (MFN) deals with nine more major drug companies to radically lower prescription drug costs, bringing the total to 14 agreements since late September, Breitbart News’s Nick Gilbertson reported.

Oz, calling the deal “a foundation of the President’s passion for being able to bring affordability back into health care,” enthusiastically shared more about the fruits of Trump’s The Art of the Deal tactics with host Alex Marlow.

“This is a project I’m very proud of,” Oz beamed. “The President asked me very early on just to focus on making sure that Americans no longer pay three times more for the exact same drugs made in the same facilities, as they pay for in Europe. We’ve achieved that with the major companies that are out there, many more coming.”

As Breitbart News reported:

Per the White House, MFN drug prices on products from the nine companies will be accessible to all State Medicaid programs, which is estimated to save billions for Americans. Any new drugs the companies bring to market must be offered at MFN pricing through the agreements. Moreover, all companies have agreed to offer drastic discounts on drug prices when purchased through the Trump Rx website. The website will begin offering discounted prices in January.

Oz contrasted Trump’s approach with that of Democrats, who have campaigned on “affordability” that is nowhere to be found in their signature legislation of the past two decades — the poorly named Affordable Care Act.

“I am optimistic that [MNF] is going to be a foundation of the President’s passion for being able to bring affordability back into health care,” Oz said. “The Democratic approach historically has been throwing more money at the problem, maybe it’ll go away.”

Oz elaborated on how the deal came to be — and it is textbook Trump.

“The President — he’s a good businessman and a good negotiator — says, go look at these pharma executives in the face, and challenge them on this belief that they can charge us three times more than any other country on average,” he recalled. “And guess what? He was right. They’ve all sort of come back and said, ‘We get it. We thought someone would catch us one day. You were the ones that caught us. We’re going to conform.’ And that’s why the President is saving the American taxpayer tens of billions of dollars.”

Trump touted the deal Friday during a press conference with Oz, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and a host of pharmaceutical executives.

“This represents the greatest victory for patient affordability in the history of American health care, by far, and every single American will benefit,” Trump said of the agreement, calling it “the biggest thing ever to happen on drug pricing and on health care.”

“Whatever the drug sells for… in the world, whatever the lowest number is — if it’s Germany, if it’s in U.K., anywhere — we will match that price. Right now, sometimes it’s ten times higher,” Trump added. “We’ve been laughed at and scoffed at for years, for years!”

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.