Zohran Mamdani to Be Sworn In by Bernie Sanders, NY AG Letitia James

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani (D) will be sworn into office by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and New York Attorney General Letitia James on January 1, 2026, according to multiple reports.

James will be giving the “oath of office” to Mamdani — a Democratic Socialist — at midnight on New Year’s Day, while Sanders will be giving the oath of office “at Mamdani’s public swearing-in ceremony” at 1:oo p.m. on New Year’s Day, according to CBS News.

“It’s an honor to swear in Zohan alongside his family,” James said in a statement. “He ran a campaign that brought together New Yorkers around the universal idea that we should all be able to live in our city. I look forward to working with him and his administration to deliver on that vision as we keep all New Yorkers safe.”

In a statement, Sanders described Mamdani as representing “a new generation of progressive leadership rooted in courage, integrity and solidarity,” and added that it was his “honor to swear him in as the next mayor” of NYC.

Mamdani, who defeated former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa in the NYC mayoral race in November, expressed that it was “an honor” that he would be sworn in by James and Sanders, whom he described as “two leaders” he has admired for several years, according to NBC News 4 New York.

According to Mamdani’s transition website, there is an invitation for the public to RSVP to attend the “first ever inauguration block party.”