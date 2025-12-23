Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY) has announced her campaign for the United States Senate in 2026, emphasizing her commitment to Wyoming’s communities, energy production, and immigration enforcement.

Hageman released her campaign announcement video on the social media platform X, captioned: “Our Faith, Our Family, Our Community, and Our Country. That’s what we care about, that’s what we FIGHT for.” In the video, she recounts that her mother was born on a farm in Wyoming 102 years ago and reflects on how much has changed in that time — from cars and clothing to technology. She states that “Our standard of living has exploded this past century, and the primary reason why: the commercial production of affordable and reliable energy,” crediting Wyoming as a leader in these advancements and pledging to continue defending that way of life.

Hageman also highlighted her success in securing $15 million in federal infrastructure funds for Wyoming projects, her opposition to federal land management policies, and her work with President Trump to secure border funding and deliver tax relief. She also committed to further immigration enforcement, saying, “We work together to secure the border and fund efforts to remove and deport those in the country illegally.”

President Trump’s endorsement on Truth Social came swiftly thereafter:

Highly Respected Congresswoman, Harriet Hageman, is running for the United States Senate in the Great State of Wyoming, a place I love and WON BIG in 2016, 2020, and 2024!

I know Harriet well, and she is a TOTAL WINNER! Harriet has ALWAYS delivered for Wyoming, and will continue to do so in the United States Senate. She will fight tirelessly to Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Advance American Energy DOMINANCE, Champion our Amazing Farmers and Ranchers, Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Support our Incredible Military/Veterans, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment.

Harriet Hageman has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be your next Senator — SHE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!

Additional endorsements came from National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Senator Tim Scott, as well as Senators Bernie Moreno, Jim Banks, and Markwayne Mullin.

Hageman’s announcement follows Senator Cynthia Lummis’s decision not to seek a second term. Lummis, who currently serves in the Senate and previously served in the U.S. House, cited the demanding nature of Senate work as a factor in her decision. She was a strong advocate for American energy independence and limited government, often praising Trump-era energy initiatives and warning against federal surveillance under the Biden administration. In her retirement statement, Lummis expressed appreciation for having served alongside Hageman and other Wyoming lawmakers.

Hageman has consistently taken legislative action against sanctuary jurisdictions. In May, she introduced the “No Student Visas for Sanctuary Cities Act,” which would deny student visas to institutions in jurisdictions that do not comply with ICE detainers. The bill drew support from several House Republicans and was framed by Hageman as a response to what she described as systemic disregard for immigration law by certain Democrat-controlled areas.

Throughout her tenure, Hageman has positioned herself as a representative of working-class Americans and blue-collar communities central to energy production, stating, “There is a new generation of Republicans. We are the blue-collar workers, we are the ones that produce things, that actually get our hands dirty, and make people’s lives better, produce the energy.”

She has argued that the federal government has been serving elite interests, saying,:

It’s been working against us and working for an elite cabal of people who have been able to make bank — both monetarily and power wise — and doing things that not only would our founders never have wanted us to do or even consider, but that are terribly destructive to our culture and our future.

In an interview with Breitbart News, she criticized U.S. funding to hostile entities: “We fought a war against the Taliban for 20 years, and then we find out that we’ve been sending them millions of dollars.” She also took aim at U.S. aid to international organizations, stating, “We’ve been sending money to Hamas. Look at how much money we’ve sent to the U.N. and Hamas through their specific agency to address what’s going on in Israel and the Gaza Strip. I mean, what a horrific organization, and we’ve been funding it.”

Her 2022 campaign against Rep. Liz Cheney saw record turnout in Wyoming’s primary, with Hageman defeating Cheney by 37 points. According to Hageman, Cheney lost because she remained focused on President Donald Trump rather than issues important to Wyoming voters, including inflation, illegal immigration, and energy.