Exclusive – Rep. Harriet Hageman Touts ‘New Generation of Republicans’: Blue-Collar Workers that Produce Energy, Make People’s Lives Better

Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY) told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview Thursday that the Republican National Convention (RNC) is heralding a new generation of the GOP: a party of blue-collar workers.

Hageman spoke to Breitbart News Washington bureau chief Matthew Boyle at the RNC in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Noting the GOP’s turn toward populism at the RNC, Boyle asked Hageman about her ouster of former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), a globalist-leaning Republican.

The Wyoming conservative noted that Cheney often fought more the military-industrial complex, which benefits the politically connected businesses more than those in the Equality State.

“One of the things that the Cheneys are known for are the military industrial complex. I’m on the Natural Resources Committee and the Judiciary Committee, and throughout Wyoming’s history we always have had someone on the Natural Resources Committee” because of Wyoming’s capacity for energy production and there is so much federal land in the state.

In contrast, Cheney served on the House Armed Services Committee.

Hageman said, “So, I think that tells you an awful lot about where her [Cheney’s] priorities lay. Being on the Armed Services Committee sure as heck helps people in northern Virginia, help the military industrial complex, but it didn’t do a ton for the state of Wyoming.”

She added that Cheney could not run for office in Virginia, so she moved to Wyoming to become a lawmaker instead.

Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), former President Donald Trump’s vice-presidential nominee, spoke on Wednesday about the need for populism.

She said, “There is a new generation of Republicans. We are the blue-collar workers, we are the ones that produce things, that actually get our hands dirty, and makes people’s lives better, produce the energy.”

“We’re the ones that keep this country running,” Hageman added.