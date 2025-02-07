Exclusive — Rep. Harriet Hageman: Government Has Been Working for ‘Elite Cabal of People’

The government has been working for an “elite cabal of people,” Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY) said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily.

The efforts of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) are more “successful than I actually ever imagined in my wildest dreams,” she began, marveling over how quickly officials have been able to identify the wasteful programs and move to defund them or take a pause.

“The purpose of the federal government is to protect our Constitutional liberties and protect the homeland. All of these other things, you know, you’re maybe just going to have to find your local philanthropist to fill in when the federal government isn’t there to waste its money on, you know, stupid comic books in South America,” she said.

She contrasted herself with Liz Cheney, whom she defeated. “She’s a globalist. She always has been. It’s interesting to me that when I’ve talked to people back here, they said she never talked about Wyoming, but she definitely talked about the military industrial complex, and that’s what’s being exposed in a lot of this, is that our government has not been working for us,” she said.

“It’s been working against us and working for an elite cabal of people who have been able to make bank — both monetarily and power wise … and doing things that not only would our founders never have wanted us to do or even consider, but that are terribly destructive to our culture and our future,” she said, providing some examples.

“Just the anti-American, the anti-Israeli, things that we were, that we were funding — for goodness’ sakes. We fought a war against the Taliban for 20 years, and then we find out that we’ve been sending them millions of dollars. One of the things that I’ve been trying to point out is that we have been funding both sides of these wars,” she explained.

“We’ve been sending money to Hamas. Look at how much money we’ve sent to the U.N. and Hamas through their specific agency to address what’s going on in Israel and the Gaza Strip. I mean, what a horrific organization, and we’ve been funding it,” she added.

