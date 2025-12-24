Watch Live: Donald Trump Takes Calls from Families Tracking Santa, Servicemembers

President Donald Trump participates in calls with families following NORAD tracking Santa Claus and wishing servicemembers a merry Christmas on Wednesday, December 24.
The president and First Lady Melania Trump will take calls from American families and servicemembers to celebrate on Christmas Eve.
Earlier Wednesday Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Trump the “president of peace” for his efforts in ending conflict around the world in the first year of his second administration.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.