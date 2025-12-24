Rubio Shares How Trump Is ‘President of Peace’ Who Delivered on Promises

A recent White House post on X underscored a series of national security, foreign policy, and immigration actions carried out under President Donald Trump’s administration, including a string of peace agreements, NATO spending increases, USAID restructuring, and anti-drug cartel initiatives.

On December 24, the official White House X account shared a post highlighting key milestones from Donald Trump’s first year in office as the 47th President of the United States. The post featured a video message from Marco Rubio, who currently serves in the Trump administration as National Security Advisor, Secretary of State, and acting Archivist. He began by describing Trump as “the best president we’ve ever had” and expressing that it is “an honor to be able to do this job.”

He listed a number of international agreements aimed at conflict de-escalation and peace-building:

One peace deal after another. India, Pakistan were ready to go to war, a very dangerous war. The president stopped it. Cambodia and Thailand. We got that peace deal put in place. Azerbaijan and Armenia, a war that could have started, that would have been terrible. We put that into place. And of course, Gaza, that long war, nobody saw an end to it. The President got involved, brought it to an end, and with a plan for long-term stability and security beyond that.

The secretary of state also addressed NATO defense spending. “We went to Europe this year, and the President got NATO to do something no president has ever been able to get NATO to do: increase their defense spending to 5 percent.”

Rubio also outlined internal reforms:

We got rid of USAID. We brought all that foreign aid under the State Department, so that now when we give money to countries, we know where the money is going, and we know we’re helping our allies and our friends and not just enriching some third party group that’s making a bunch of money from your taxpayer dollars.

He detailed recent developments on immigration and border enforcement as well. “We also helped secure the border. We’ve got more countries than ever accepting their people that are in this country illegally from their countries. They’re taking them back. They’re also helping us stop them from coming here in the first place.”

The video closed with remarks about anti-cartel efforts. “He’s keeping us safe by taking the war to the drug cartels, the drug cartels that are poisoning and killing our people. President Trump, he promised to do it, and he’s stopping them. He’s doing it. He’s keeping his promise to you.”

Rubio concluded with holiday greetings and optimism for the year ahead. “2026 is going to bring more challenges, but we have a great president and a great team that he’s built, and we can’t wait to see the exciting achievements of the year to come,” he said. “Merry Christmas. Happy Hanukkah. Happy New Year to everybody. The best is yet to come.”