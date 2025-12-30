The now-infamous misspelled Minnesota daycare, Quality “Learing” Center, is finally getting its exterior sign fixed to read “Learning.” However, the address of the facility is still misspelled, reading “Nicolet” instead of “Nicollet” Avenue above the daycare center’s door.

The Quality “Learing” Center in Minneapolis is fixing its sign after finding itself at the center of nationwide mockery following the release of citizen journalist Nick Shirley’s viral video alleging fraud in Minnesota.

Video footage of the repair shared by the New York Post — whose reporters visited the facility on Monday — shows the sign being corrected, but taking a closer look reveals a separate inaccuracy still staring the public in the face.

Notably, the daycare center is located on Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis, Minnesota, but the letters posted above the door to the facility spell “Nicolet” instead.

The Quality “Learing” Center received national attention after it was featured in Shirley’s 42-minute video alleging fraud at multiple daycare centers in the Minneapolis area.

While the facility faced nationwide backlash for appearing to have no children at the daycare center, Shirley, as well as millions of viewers, also noticed its exterior sign, which amusingly misspelled the word “learning.”

On Monday, a Quality “Learing” Center employee blamed the sign’s typo on the graphic designer, telling the New York Post, “He did it incorrectly. I guess they didn’t think it was a big issue.”

“That’s gonna be fixed,” the 26-year-old added of the daycare center’s sign.

It remains unclear if the facility plans to fix the spelling of the address displayed above its door.

Shirley’s video, which was posted on Friday, went viral on X, racking up 128 million views at the time of this writing.

