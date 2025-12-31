Trump Gloats over George and Amal Clooney Becoming French Citizens

President Donald Trump took a victory lap Wednesday after news that one of Hollywood’s most notorious liberal activists and sufferers from Trump Derangement Syndrome abandoned the United States for Europe.

George Clooney, his wife, British-Lebanese lawyer Amal Alamuddin Clooney, and twin children Ella and Alexander were all granted French citizenship in December as per the contents of a naturalization decree published by the Official Journal of the French Republic on Saturday, December 27.

The Clooney family was among several dozen individuals naturalized by the same decree.

Trump channeled his rejoicing into a Truth social post Wednesday evening, belittling “average guy” George for his lack of acting chops and “totally mediocre” films:

Good News! George and Amal Clooney, two of the worst political prognosticators of all time, have officially become citizens of France which is, sadly, in the midst of a major crime problem because of their absolutely horrendous handling of immigration, much like we had under Sleepy Joe Biden. Remember when Clooney, after the now infamous debate, dumped Joe during a fundraiser, only to go onto the side of another stellar candidate, Jamala(K!), who is now fighting it out with the worst governor in the Country, including Tim Waltz, Gavin Newscum, for who is going to lead the Democrats to their future defeat. Clooney got more publicity for politics than he did for his very few, and totally mediocre, movies. He wasn’t a movie star at all, he was just an average guy who complained, constantly, about common sense in politics. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Le Monde, and other international outlets reported on Monday that Clooney purchased a former wine estate in southern France in 2021 called the “Domaine du Canadel,” located near the village of Brignoles. The actor also reportedly owns an estate in Italy’s Lake Como region, a historic manor in England, an apartment in New York, and a property in Kentucky, where he was born.

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.