Team Trump social media accounts dominated the internet in 2025 with a total of 5.3 billion views across platforms and 13 million new followers.

Team Trump released the figures through the @TrumpWarRoom account on X on New Year’s Day, with the caption “WINNING!”

X Strategies and its CEO, Alex Bruesewitz, head up the Team Trump accounts.

“President Trump is the most followed and respected leader in the world and his movement is only getting bigger. Our reach on social media is second to none!” Bruesewitz, a senior adviser to President Trump’s leadership PAC, Never Surrender, told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement on Friday.

A breakdown of the figures obtained by Breitbart News shows that the accounts drew in 1.8 billion TikTok views, 1.6 billion Instagram views, 1.1 billion Facebook views, and 862 million views on X. TikTok posts generated 127 million likes in 2025.

The 13 million new followers are comprised of 4.3 million additions through TikTok, over 5 million through Instagram, 3.2 million via Facebook, 150,000 through X, and 486,000 through Truth Social.

Through much of the year, Breitbart News featured exclusives on monthly figures from Team Trump accounts across platforms. In June, the accounts garnered nearly 200 million more views than official Democrats through TikTok and Instagram reels combined.

For June, Team Trump accounts drew 176,810,900 views on TikTok and 83,160,000 through Instagram reels versus @Demcorats 64,112,700 views on TikTok and @theDemcorats 9,012,900 views through Instagram reels.

In August, Team Trump amassed over 160 million more views than official Democrat accounts on the two platforms. In both September and October, the accounts drew close to 1 billion views across platforms.

“As I have told him many times over the years, he is the number one influencer in the world. He makes our jobs quite easy,” Bruesewitz told Breitbart News back in June.

“The Democrats have no message, no messengers, and will never have enough money to compete with our organic reach,” Bruesewitz, a close of the president, added.