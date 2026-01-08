PHOTO: Zohran Mamdani’s Hypocritical Socialist ‘Tenant Advocate’ Cries When Asked About Mom’s $1.6 Million Home

The leftist tenant advocate working for New York City’s democratic socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani broke down Wednesday when asked about her mother’s extremely expensive home and her hypocritical comments regarding gentrification.

Reporters confronted 37-year-old Cea Weaver when she emerged from her Brooklyn apartment, but the interview did not last long, the New York Post reported.

“Weaver, who was tapped by Mamdani to be his new director of the city Office to Protect Tenants, quickly ran back inside after she was asked about the $1.6 million home her mother owns in Nashville, Tennessee,” the outlet said.

Weaver appears upset in a photo the Post shared after the encounter. The outlet also included an image of what it said was her mother’s house:

In the past, Weaver has said she wants to “seize private property” which she believes is a symptom of “white supremacy,” according to Breitbart News.

She has also griped about gentrification in her own neighborhood even though she is middle class.

During an interview on Tuesday after receiving criticism for past comments, Weaver said she does not believe she is “out of her mind” but claimed she might change some of her remarks now.

According to a 2017 article from the Foundation for Economic Education (FEE), Karl Marx, the German political philosopher and economic theorist who wrote the Communist Manifesto, was quite open about his desire to abolish private property.

He also wanted to destroy the family, individuality, eternal truths, nations, and traditions of the past, per the FEE article:

“The Communists disdain to conceal their views and aims,” Marx declared in his famous manifesto. “They openly declare that their ends can be attained only by the forcible overthrow of all existing social conditions. Let the ruling classes tremble at a Communistic revolution.” Like Hitler’s Mein Kampf, readers are presented with a pure, undiluted vision of the author’s ideology (dark as it may be). Marx’s manifesto is famous for summing up his theory of Communism with a single sentence: “Abolition of private property.” But this was hardly the only thing the philosopher believed must be abolished from bourgeois society in the proletariat’s march to utopia.

Indeed, Mamdani has proposed buying up private properties to “convert” them into communes and advocated for abolishing private property, according to Breitbart News.