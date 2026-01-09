WATCH: Somali-Born Oregon State Senator Tells ICE, ‘We Do Not Need You’ After Shooting Involving Illegal Alien

A Democrat state senator in Oregon is telling U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, “We do not need you.”

State Sen. Kayse Jama, a Muslim who was born in Somalia, said during a recent press conference, “Let me say to the federal agencies and ICE. This is Oregon, we do not need you, you’re not welcome, and you need to get the hell out of our community.”

Jama, whose biography on the Oregon State Legislature website said he is a former refugee, spoke during a press conference Thursday when leaders gathered to make statements about a shooting involving two individuals and federal agents in Portland, according to KOIN:

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) detailed on Thursday the incident involving two individuals with ties to the violent Tren de Aragua gang from Venezuela.

“At 2:19 PST, US Border Patrol agents were conducting a targeted vehicle stop in Portland, Oregon. The passenger of the vehicle and target is a Venezuelan illegal alien affiliated with the transnational Tren de Aragua prostitution ring and involved in a recent shooting in Portland,” the agency stated:

The vehicle driver is believed to be a member of the vicious Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. When agents identified themselves to the vehicle occupants, the driver weaponized his vehicle and attempted to run over the law enforcement agents. Fearing for his life and safety, an agent fired a defensive shot. The driver drove off with the passenger, fleeing the scene. This situation is evolving and more information is forthcoming.

The news comes after an ICE agent shot and killed a woman who allegedly weaponized her vehicle in Minneapolis, Minnesota, as agents were carrying out operations on Wednesday, per Breitbart News.

In November, a woman was accused of disrupting ICE operations in Portland as President Donald Trump’s administration targeted criminal illegals across the nation in an effort to protect Americans.

Jama’s comments on Thursday appeared to echo those of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D), who after the fatal shooting on Wednesday said, “I do have a message for our community, our city, and I do have a message for ICE. To ICE, get the f*ck out of Minneapolis.”

Meanwhile, Democrat-led Minnesota is facing scrutiny regarding massive fraud allegedly linked to the state’s Somali community.