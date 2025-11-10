VIDEO: Portland Leftist Accused of Impeding ICE Mewls ‘I’m Just a Mom’ During Arrest

A leftist is accused of disrupting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in Portland, Oregon, as President Donald Trump’s administration cracks down on illegal alien crime.

When ICE officers were working on making targeted arrests of illegals with foreign gang affiliations in the North Portland area on Thursday, they noticed a woman driving recklessly, the Post Millennial (PM) reported Saturday.

She allegedly ran a red light, nearly hit a school bus, and followed the federal officials. She is also accused of trying to box them in with her vehicle.

A reporter with the outlet was on a ride-along with ICE when the incident occurred, and video footage taken from inside the federal vehicle showed them pulling the woman over.

When she rolled down her window to speak to the ICE officer, he told her she was impeding a federal investigation and she had been filmed.

She replied, “Don’t arrest me please. Give me a warning. I have kids… I’m just a mom.”

The PM report said Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) has launched an investigation into the woman, and ICE Deputy Field Officer Director Julio Hernandez told the outlet, “She placed our officers in danger. She blocked in our vehicles several times. We gave her multiple warnings to leave the area. This time, enough was enough.”

He added that agitators throughout the area were considered “spotters” who used vehicles, whistles, and horns to warn illegals to the presence of ICE officers.

The PM pointed to a clip taken earlier in the day when the woman allegedly made an obscene gesture at agents while standing next to her car:

The news comes after assaults on ICE agents rose since January as leftist protesters targeted them, Breitbart News reported in July.

“Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials reveal that ICE agents are now facing a nearly 700-percent increase in assaults as they try to arrest illegal aliens,” the article said:

At the same time, the likes of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY); Boston, Massachusetts, Mayor Michelle Wu (D); Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D); Los Angeles, California, Mayor Karen Bass (D); and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) have made incendiary comments about ICE agents, with some comparing them to Nazis. “… every single one of them, no matter what it takes, no matter how long it takes will, of course, be identified,” Jeffries said last month, referring specifically to ICE agents.

Despite the targeted attacks, ICE and other federal agents have continued carrying out their duties to enforce U.S. immigration law across the country and to keep Americans safe.