Nolte: Let the ICE Agent’s Defamation Suits Against the Media and Democrats Begin!

Just as Nick Sandmann successfully sued multiple media outlets for falsely smearing him as a racist… Just as President Trump successfully sued several fake media outlets for defamation… The Minneapolis ICE agent forced to kill a woman in an obvious act of self-defense must file a defamation suit against every media outlet that allowed itself to be used as a platform to call him a murderer, as well as every Democrat and activist who defamed this man.

Multiple videos prove this ICE agent had no choice but to fire in self-defense at Renee Good, a crazed, left-wing, anti-ICE activist who aimed her SUV at him and hit the gas.

In fact, a video released Friday from a cell phone carried by the ICE agent in question proved that definitively.

My favorite word in the English language is “then.” I love the word “then.“ It’s a word that moves things along. My second favorite word is “alleged,” and I would like you to meet some of the hopefully future-defendants who failed to embrace my second favorite word…

I’m sure I’ve missed quite a few.

Feel free to add them to the comments.

There is no other way to put a stop to Democrats and media outlets screaming “murder” in the obvious hope of starting a full-fledged riot.

John Nolte’ s first and last novel Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.