Nolte: Let the ICE Agent’s Defamation Suits Against the Media and Democrats Begin!

Just as Nick Sandmann successfully sued multiple media outlets for falsely smearing him as a racist… Just as President Trump successfully sued several fake media outlets for defamation… The Minneapolis ICE agent forced to kill a woman in an obvious act of self-defense must file a defamation suit against every media outlet that allowed itself to be used as a platform to call him a murderer, as well as every Democrat and activist who defamed this man.
Multiple videos prove this ICE agent had no choice but to fire in self-defense at Renee Good, a crazed, left-wing, anti-ICE activist who aimed her SUV at him and hit the gas.
In fact, a video released Friday from a cell phone carried by the ICE agent in question proved that definitively.
My favorite word in the English language is “then.” I love the word “then.“ It’s a word that moves things along. My second favorite word is “alleged,” and I would like you to meet some of the hopefully future-defendants who failed to embrace my second favorite word…
- This includes Mark Hamill and Jon Cryer.
- This includes cuckette and two-time presidential loser Hillary Clinton.
- This includes CNN and Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-SisterWife).
- This includes the Disney Grooming Syndicate, ABC, The View, and Sunny Hostin.
- This includes New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Commie).
- This includes New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D-Commie Islamist).
- Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Seth Moulton
- Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA)
- The Literary Hub
- The Nation
- Philadelphia Inquirer and Will Bunch
- Daily Kos
- Dan Goldman (D-NY)
- Arynna Pressley (D-From the Future)
- Fake journalist Medhi Hasan
- Nina Turner
- Chris Hayes and CBS
- Eric Swalwell (D-Retarded)
- Jasmine Crockett (D-Ghetto)
- Robert Reich
- Oliver Larkin
- Briahna Joy Gray
- Brian Krassenstein
- Jacob Crosse
- Minneapolis City Council Member Jamison Whiting
- State Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Long Beach)
- The Bulwark’s Tim Miller
I’m sure I’ve missed quite a few.
Feel free to add them to the comments.
There is no other way to put a stop to Democrats and media outlets screaming “murder” in the obvious hope of starting a full-fledged riot.
