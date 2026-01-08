Sunny Hostin: Minneapolis ICE Shooting was an ‘Unlawful Killing’

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin said the Minnesota woman fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday was an “unlawful killing.”

Hostin said, “They cut training for ICE agents and have it used to be about 13 weeks, and now it’s six weeks. And so, you know, when I looked at the video from several different angles, which is what lawyers are trained to do, I saw an unlawful killing. I think that’s very clear. And I think we need to be at the point in this country that we call a thing a thing and stop, listening to propaganda and being Orwellian in terms of not believing what your eyes are seeing. You must believe what your eyes see.”

She added, “I think it’s important for people to understand what the law is here. In 1985, the Supreme Court in Tennessee versus Garner made it very clear that you cannot use deadly force to shoot at a moving vehicle with an unarmed person in it. That is the law of the land. Or it was when I went to law school. The other thing I think you mentioned about DOJ policies, you cannot DOJ is own use of force policy, prohibits shooting at a moving car unless there is no other reasonable means of defense. Everyone should look at that video and understand that when that woman went in reverse and then moved away from the officers — she went in reverse and then moved to the right away from the officers, all that officer needed to do was move out of the way. That is under DOJ own use of force policy, another reasonable means of defense. Rather than doing that or and stepping from the vehicle he shot three times and then did not give aid, so that legally under Supreme Court precedent is an unlawful killing.”

