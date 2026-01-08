Hollywood Celebrities Melt Down After Woman Rams ICE Agent in Minneapolis: ‘Impeach. Remove. Convict Them All’

A throng of left-wing Hollywood celebrities have jumped to social media to accuse Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) of “murder” in the wake of the death of a Minnesota anti-ICE activist.

Star Wars star Mark Hamill, for instance, called the incident “sickening” and exclaimed that “This is not law enforcement. This is murder.”

Marvel movie star Mark Ruffalo called for the arrest of the ICE officer who defended himself when activist Renee Nicole Good tried to run him down.

Far-left actor Jon Cryer accused ICE of being filled with “white nationalists.”

If history has shown anything it’s that having a vast, overfunded but undertrained militarized secret police force riven with a not insignificant number of white nationalists at the ready to commit ultraviolence is an incredibly dangerous state of affairs So yeah… ABOLISH ICE [image or embed] — Jon Cryer (@mrjoncryer.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 10:28 AM

Many other extremist members of the Hollywood elite also took to their social media to attack ICE and Donald Trump.

ICE just executed a US citizen in Minneapolis. Shot an unarmed woman in her face. — Ethan Embry (@ethanembry.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 12:50 PM

Tr*mp said he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and he wouldn’t lose any followers. We are actually watching this happen right now. We cannot let this go. — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 7:41 AM

Trump, his viziers & our supine media know that ICE murdered a woman by shooting her repeatedly in the face at close range. They know that we know this. They are counting on enough people being okay with it. Thus, we have a decision to make. We are extraordinarily powerful at this moment. — Rob Delaney (@robdelaney.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 7:10 AM

Remember, Mayors and Governors are able to use city and state police to protect their citizens from illegal acts by ICE. They are choosing not to. — Adam McKay (@ghostpanther.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 6:17 AM

Wait. You’ve conflated ICE with law enforcement.

It is not policing. It is thuggery and fascism. I am entirely content to see ICE defunded and abolished in full. Like yesterday. That has zero to do with the means by which we reform actual policing in America, or fail to. [image or embed] — David Simon (@audacityofdespair.bsky.social) January 8, 2026 at 12:39 AM

