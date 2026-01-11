A federal appeals court on Tuesday unanimously dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Satanic Temple challenging Indiana’s abortion restriction.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit upheld a lower court ruling in 2023 stating that the Satanic Temple lacked standing to sue.

“…[T]he Satanic Temple lacks standing to sue, and we do not have subject matter jurisdiction to hear its claims,” the Seventh Circuit ruled.

The Satanic Temple first filed its complaint in 2022, seeking to block the pro-life law and claiming that its “Satanic Abortion Ritual” requires exemptions to the state law under the U.S. Constitution and Indiana’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act. While the Satanic Temple does not have an abortion clinic in Indiana, the group said it was looking to extend its telehealth services to the state.

“This lawsuit was ridiculous from the start, but this unanimous court decision is a critical victory because it continues to uphold our pro-life law that is constitutionally and legally rock-solid,” Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said in a statement celebrating “beating the hell out of” the Satanic Temple’s efforts.

“Our state has proudly built a strong culture of life, and no satanic cult—or any extremist group—is going to stop us,” he continued.

Indiana was the first state to enact a sweeping pro-life law after the Supreme Court overturned its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision in 2022. The law restricts abortion except for the life or health of the mother, or for fatal fetal anomalies before 22 weeks, or for rape and incest before 10-12 weeks of gestation.

“We’re proud to have secured another win that keeps Indiana’s pro-life law firmly in place,” Solicitor General James Barta said. “This unanimous ruling is a major step forward for protecting unborn life, and we’re grateful to stand with Hoosier families in defending these essential safeguards.”

The case is Satanic Temple v. Rokita, No. 23-3247 in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.

