Watch Live: Hearing on Preventing Fraud in Federal Programs

The House Oversight Subcommittee on Government Operations holds a hearing on preventing fraud in federal government programs on Tuesday, January 13.

“The Government Accountability Office (GAO) estimates that the federal government loses between $231 billion and $521 billion annually to fraud in federal programs,” the committee stated in an announcement. “During the hearing, members will build on prior efforts to examine innovative and cost-effective tools available to federal programs to detect and prevent improper and fraudulent payments.”

“The federal government loses hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars every year due to fraudulent programs scamming the system,” Chairman Pete Sessions (R-TX) said. “The current ‘Pay and Chase’ method fails to adequately detect fraud and does not incentivize federal agencies to block improper payments. Congress has a duty to the American people to be a good steward of their taxpayer dollars and must build on President Trump’s progress of delivering transparency and accountability in the government.”