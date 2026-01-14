Trump: It’s ‘Vital for the Golden Dome’ that U.S. Acquires Greenland

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump said Wednesday morning that it is “vital for the golden dome” that the United States acquire Greenland.

Trump took to Truth Social early in the morning to lay out the national security case for adding Greenland, which is a territory of Denmark, to the United States.

“The United States needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security. It is vital for the Golden Dome that we are building,” he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Trump reiterated his concern that Greenland could fall into the hands of Russia or China:

NATO should be leading the way for us to get it. IF WE DON’T, RUSSIA OR CHINA WILL, AND THAT IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN! Militarily, without the vast power of the United States, much of which I built during my first term, and am now bringing to a new and even higher level, NATO would not be an effective force or deterrent — Not even close! They know that, and so do I. NATO becomes far more formidable and effective with Greenland in the hands of the UNITED STATES.

He added that anything less than Greenland becoming part of America “is unacceptable.”

Trump criticized Greenland’s defenses Sunday while returning to Washington, DC, aboard Air Force One, as a reason the United States must acquire the territory.

“Basically, their defense is two dog sleds. You know that? You know what their defense is? Two dog sleds,” he said. “In the meantime, you have Russian destroyers and submarines, and China destroyers and submarines all over the place.”

“We’re not going to let that happen, and if it affects NATO, then it affects NATO. But, you know, they need us more than we need them, I will tell you that right now,” Trump added.

He also underscored his desire to cut a deal to bring the territory into the United States before stressing, “one way or the other,” it would happen.

“If we don’t take Greenland, Russia or China will take Greenland, and I’m not gonna let that happen. I’d love to make a deal with them, it’s easier. But one way or the other, we’re gonna have Greenland,” he said.