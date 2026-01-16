Vice President JD Vance to Speak at 2026 March for Life in D.C.

Vice President JD Vance will attend and speak at the 2026 March for Life Rally in Washington, DC, on January 23, the March for Life organization announced on Friday.

This is the second time Vance will speak at the massive pro-life demonstration, which is considered to be the largest annual human rights demonstration in the world. The first March for Life occurred in 1974, a year after the Supreme Court issued its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which invented the constitutional “right” to abortion. In June of 2022, the Supreme Court overturned that decision in the Dobbs case and returned the issue of abortion to individual states.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Vice President Vance back to the March for Life this year,” March for Life President Jennie Bradley Lichter said in a statement.

“His presence at this year’s March underscores the importance of this iconic event and the centrality of the pro-life movement to a healthy conservative coalition. We are honored that he will join us in standing up for the unborn alongside our marchers from all over the country,” Lichter continued.

A spokesperson for Vance told The Daily Wire’s Mary Margaret Olohan that the vice president “is grateful to the tens of thousands of Americans who travel to the National Mall each year to speak out in support of life, and looks forward to joining them for the second consecutive year.”

“President Trump has delivered more victories for the pro-life movement than any president in history,” Vance’s spokesperson added, “and the vice president will continue to fight for the right to life alongside the president and his administration.”

Other speakers will include House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) and House Pro-Life Caucus Chairman Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ).

This year’s March for Life Rally theme is “Life is a Gift.”

“Our theme for the 2026 March for Life offers a fresh vision, inviting all people to rediscover the beauty, goodness, and joy of life itself,” the organization says on its website.

“Every January at the National March for Life, countless marchers from across the country and around the world unite in celebration of the gift of human life—radiating hope, unity, and a spirit that transcends politics,” the page reads. “This is why our 2026 March for Life theme is Life is a Gift, emphasizing what lies at the heart of the pro-life movement—an unshakeable conviction that life is very good and worthy of protection, no matter the circumstances,” it continues. “Life is a Gift invites everyone to embrace life as something to be cherished and celebrated from the very beginning.”

