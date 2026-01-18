Maryland Democrat Pushes Plan to Punish ICE Veterans with Job Ban

A Maryland Democrat has introduced legislation that would prevent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from being hired in state or local law enforcement roles.

The legislation, which is called the “ICE Breaker Act of 2026” is sponsored by Maryland State Del. Adrian Boafo (D). Under the proposed legislation, ICE agents hired under President Donald Trump’s presidency would be barred from working as police officers, according to Fox45 News.

“This year, I introduced legislation to ensure ICE officers can never serve in any of Maryland’s police forces,” Boafo wrote in a post on X. “Why? Because they are not trained, they are not qualified, and Marylanders deserve people who will protect them. I’ll introduce similar legislation in Congress.”

RELATED VIDEO — Karoline Leavitt: Democrat Rhetoric Absolutely Leading to Leftist Violence:

Betsy Smith, a spokesperson for the National Police Association, criticized Boafo’s bill and pointed out that it seems like he “wants people to believe that an ICE agent can just come in their town” and be a police officer as quickly as “tomorrow.”

“It sounds as though this politician wants people to believe that an ICE agent can just come into their town and tomorrow be a patrol officer in their town… it’s simply ridiculous,” Smith stated. Smith also pointed out that there are “rigorous hiring process for local law enforcement.”

Boafo claimed that “everywhere” he goes in Maryland’s District 23 — which he represents — he is asked what is going to be done “about ICE,” according to NBC4 Washington.

“There’s only so much the state can do, but you know what I could do?” Boafo said in a statement. “Make sure that those ICE officers never have a job here in the state of Maryland. You want to work for any other industry in Maryland, sure.”

RELATED VIDEO — WATCH HIS FACE! Minneapolis Chief Reacts to Mayor Suggesting Police Fight ICE:

Boafo also clarified that “anyone who joined ICE” before Trump was inaugurated in January 2025 is “not affected” by the legislation, according to the outlet:

“What we’re saying in Maryland is that any ICE officer, sworn agent who saw the horrific violence that’s been happening over the last year and said, ‘You know what, I want to join that work,’ we don’t want you to work at any point in time as police officers, law enforcement officers,” Boafo said. Boafo says this legislation would prevent anyone who chose to join ICE after Jan. 20, 2025 — the date of Trump’s return to the White House — from serving in law enforcement positions within the Maryland State Government. The bill would not prohibit ICE officers and agents from working in other areas of state government. “Anyone who joined ICE before the inauguration of Donald Trump, anyone who actually swore the oath to try and protect the border, and actually go after violent offenders is not affected,” Baofo said. “You are welcome to Maryland with open arms.”

Maryland State Del. Matt Morgan (R) responded to the news about the “ICE Breaker Act of 2026” by describing it as “an unserious” and “stupid bill for the purpose of political pandering.”

“What about ICE agents hired under Biden or Obama?” Morgan questioned.