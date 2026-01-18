Rep. Julia Letlow (R-LA) secured President Donald Trump’s endorsement on Saturday, a move that could see her primary Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA).

Letlow has reportedly told those close to her she was considering running for the seat but only if she won the president’s endorsement, NBC News reported.

In his social media post, Trump said, “Highly Respected America First Congresswoman, Julia Letlow, of the wonderful State of Louisiana, is a Great Star, has been from the very beginning, and only gets better! I am hearing that Julia is considering launching her Campaign for the United States Senate in Louisiana, a place I love and WON BIG, six times, including Primaries, in 2016, 2020, and 2024!”

The president called Letlow a “TOTAL WINNER” who has “always delivered for Louisiana”:

As your next Senator, Julia will work tirelessly to Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Support our Amazing Farmers and Fishermen, Champion Louisiana Oil & Gas, Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Ensure LAW AND ORDER, Strengthen our Military/Veterans, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment.

“Should she decide to enter this Race, Julia Letlow has my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, JULIA, RUN!!!” he concluded.

In response, Letlow said she was “honored” to have his endorsement, adding, “My mission is clear: to ensure the nation our children inherit is safer and stronger.”

Social media users were quick to reply to Letlow, one person writing, “You would do a great job.”

Meanwhile, Cassidy also announced Saturday, “I’m proudly running for re-election as a principled conservative who gets things done for the people of Louisiana,” then stating, “If Congresswoman Letlow decides to run I am confident I will win.”

In May, the Associated Press (AP) reported Trump and Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry had discussed Letlow challenging Cassidy.

“The Republican governor’s promotion of a new challenger to Cassidy reflects unease within Trump’s base about the two-term senator. Cassidy voted to convict Trump in Trump’s 2021 impeachment trial over the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021,” the article read, adding that “Cassidy, who is a medical doctor, expressed doubts about Trump’s pick of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the nation’s health secretary before voting to confirm Kennedy.”