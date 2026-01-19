Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D) defended anti-ICE protesters storming a church in Minnesota, saying, “None of us are immune from the voice of the public.”

Ellison made the remark in an appearance on ex-CNN host Don Lemon’s podcast on Monday. Lemon recorded a live video on YouTube of the Sunday protest at Cities Church in Minneapolis, in which agitators accused the church’s pastor of being a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent. Lemon was heard clarifying on video that he was “not part of the group” and that he was just there “photographing,” although the Department of Justice (DOJ) indicated it is investigating his involvement.

“The protest is fundamental to American society; this country started in a protest. It’s freedom of expression; people have a right to lift up their voices and make their peace. None of us are immune from the voice of the public,” Ellison said. “Quite honestly, I think that you got the First Amendment, freedom of religion and the freedom of First Amendment and freedom of expression. I think it’s just something you gotta live with in a society like this.”

Ellison additionally went on Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s OutFront, in which he called people barging into the church, “First Amendment activity,” before saying, “I wasn’t there. I don’t know what happened. I can only tell you that the president is causing all of this.”

Host Erin Burnett asked, “I just want to start with that protest at the church in St. Paul, which is now getting so much coverage. And, of course, now, the DOJ — you heard Todd Blanche just speaking out moments ago about it, the Deputy Attorney General — do you think the DOJ has any case against any of the protesters there?”

Ellison answered, “Well, we live in the age wherein people like Jerome Powell are under investigation, Tish James, James Comey, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Sen. [Elissa] Slotkin (D-MI), the list goes on and on. Under this DOJ, wrongdoing has nothing to do with whether they’re going to focus [on] or investigate you. So, I wish — in a normal time, I would say, no, I’d say this is First Amendment activity, in a time like this, it’s just really difficult to say, because … only one thing is clear, if Trump likes you, you can do no wrong. If he doesn’t, he’s going to use every weapon he can against you, including our criminal justice system.”

He added, “This situation is 100 percent because of Operation Metro Surge. This escalation, unjustified, irrational, [un]constitutional is why this is happening. I urge all people to obey the law, to try to do everything they can to not be provoked. But the reality: he’s trying to provoke us. And I wasn’t there. I don’t know what happened. I can only tell you that the president is causing all of this.”

The DOJ said it is investigating potential violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act and the “KKK Act” related to the church protest — two federal laws the previous Biden administration used to target peaceful pro-life activists.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.