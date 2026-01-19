WATCH — ICE Agent Confronts Agitators ‘Protecting’ Child Sex Offender from Arrest in Minnesota: ‘Insane’

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent told people disrupting their mission in St. Paul, Minnesota, that officers were there to arrest an individual for heinous crimes.

The clip shows an ICE agent, driving a black truck, pull up with his window open before addressing people nearby, Fox News reported Sunday.

“We’re here to arrest a child sex offender and you guys are out here honking,” he said, to which someone behind the camera replies, “No, we’re press.” The agent then points to a car behind him and says, “That vehicle right there is honking and impeding our investigations while we’re trying to arrest a child sex offender. That’s who you guys are protecting. Insane.”

More video footage shows a woman behind the agent’s black truck telling a driver, “They’re lying, don’t listen to them.”

“The incident comes amid rising tensions between federal authorities and agitators in the Twin Cities. On Jan. 7, 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot by an ICE officer while allegedly blocking an immigration operation in the city and driving toward the officer,” the Fox article said, adding, “Agitators across the Twin Cities have followed and harassed federal agents as they carry out operations, with some throwing snowballs or screaming obscenities through bullhorns from just feet away.”

Despite the pushback, ICE has been arresting the worst of the worst illegal alien sex offenders, drunk drivers, and drug traffickers in Minneapolis, Breitbart News reported January 9.

Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Tricia McLaughlin slammed the state’s Democrat leaders in regard to the operations. She said, “Every single day our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from American communities. We will not let rioters slow us down from making Minnesota safe again — something Governor Walz and Mayor Frey refused to do.”

Meanwhile, Democrat lawmakers in several states are pushing legislation to stop ICE from protecting Americans from illegal alien crime, according to Breitbart News.