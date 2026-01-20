Gretchen Whitmer: Not ‘Paranoia’ to Assume Trump May Use Feds to Influence Elections

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) said it would be a “mistake” to assume the Trump administration would not interfere in the 2026 and 2028 elections.

In an interview with NPR, she did not directly accuse the Trump administration of plans to interfere with the upcoming elections or provide evidence to back her assertion; however, she cautioned, “It would be a mistake to assume that they’re not going to.”

The Michigan governor said Democrats are preparing “table top” exercises.

Whitmer is running through her final year as the governor of the Wolverine State now that she is term limited. She is often cited as a presidential or vice-presidential candidate contender and serves as the vice-chair of the Democratic Governors Association.

When asked about Trump’s deployment of law enforcement and immigration enforcement officers throughout the country, which may become a tool for controlling elections, Whitmer replied, “I don’t think it’s paranoia to have that concern.”

“There are important reasons that I’m not going to go into a whole lot more detail,” she added.

The Michigan governor also said Democrats may be able to bring men back to the Democrat Party, as they have drifted over recent elections to the Republican Party.

“When we look at the efforts that we undertook to make college or skill sets more affordable, women were signing up to two to one,” she said, compared to men.

“When we announced opportunities that bring down the cost of a first home payment. Women were signing up 2 to 1 for men. We were not reaching men.”

Whitmer also said America is ready to elect a woman president.

“So the last thing I want to do is disagree with her. But, you know, I think America is ready for a woman president,” she argued.