first lady Melania Trump marked the one-year anniversary of her return to the White House on Tuesday by sharing a personal reflection on the significance of her position and the aspirations guiding her work.

“A year ago today, I was entrusted to serve our country once again. Being first lady is not just a privilege; it is a profound responsibility,” Melania Trump wrote on X. “As we continue on this journey together, we must remember that hope is a powerful force, and that our vision to create a brighter future for all is within reach.”

The commemorative video attached to her post offered a minute-by-minute itinerary from Inauguration Day, capturing the ceremonial rhythm of January 20, 2025:

8:40 a.m. — Departure from Blair House to St. John’s Church

8:47 a.m. — Morning Prayer Service at St. John’s Church

10:45 a.m. — Arrival at the United States Capitol

12:00 p.m. — Oath of Office administered in the Capitol Rotunda

2:20 p.m. — Inaugural Luncheon at National Statuary Hall

4:25 p.m. — Honor Guard Review at the U.S. Capitol

4:35 p.m. — Capitol Departure

5:26 p.m. — Inaugural Parade Review at Capital One Arena

7:12 p.m. — White House Arrival

10:00 p.m. — Departure for the Inaugural Ball

10:25 p.m. — Commander-in-Chief Ball at the Washington Convention Center

11:25 p.m. — Liberty Ball at the Washington Convention Center

12:15 a.m. — Starlight Ball at Union Station

The events were marked not only by tradition but also by a curated fashion presence. At the day’s official events, Melania Trump wore a custom navy double-breasted wool coat by American designer Adam Lippes, paired with a navy boater hat featuring an ivory ribbon by American milliner Eric Javits, black leather gloves, and suede Manolo Blahnik stilettos. For the evening’s inaugural balls, she changed into a custom black-and-white strapless gown by Hervé Pierre, styled with a black silk gazar choker and a 1955 Harry Winston diamond brooch — consistent with the monochrome aesthetic noted by her designer.

The anniversary arrives after a year of notable achievements for the first lady. As previously reported by Breitbart News, her 2025 initiatives spanned domestic policy, global diplomacy, technology, and child welfare. She led the successful push for the Take It Down Act, criminalizing the non-consensual sharing of sexually explicit images, including AI-generated content. Through her executive initiative, Fostering the Future for American Children and Families, she launched an online resource hub for foster youth, expanded access to federal grants, and secured $25 million through HUD to fund transitional housing for aging-out foster care youth.

She also unveiled the Presidential AI Challenge to engage K through 12 students in artificial intelligence innovation and hosted a White House Task Force on AI Education. Internationally, the first lady helped reunite Ukrainian and Russian children displaced by war. She engaged in direct diplomacy, including communication with President Vladimir Putin, and announced a total of 15 successful reunifications. She also established the Fostering the Future Together coalition at the United Nations General Assembly to promote safe technology access and education for children.

Her year included continued public service, with visits to Children’s National Hospital and military bases, where she supported troops and their families. She earned recognition as Fox Nation’s “Patriot of the Year,” won multiple legal victories over false media claims, and finalized a $40 million deal for her documentary Melania, set to debut on January 30, 2026 under her new production company, Muse Films.