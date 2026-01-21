Watch Live: House Hearing on Minnesota Fraud

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance holds a hearing on entitlement fraud, particularly in Minnesota, on Wednesday, January 21.

The fraud in Minnesota is so rampant that U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced this month her agency would stop all federal funds to the state.

Nick Shirley, the citizen journalist who drew attention to fraud allegedly from the state’s Somali immigrant community, will testify at the hearing.