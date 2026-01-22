Nolte: Federal Judge Refuses to Sign Complaint Against Don Lemon for Church Riot

A federal magistrate in the Confederate State of Minnesota has refused to sign a criminal complaint against far-left activist and former CNN anchor Don Lemon.

“A Minnesota federal magistrate judge refused to sign a complaint bringing charges against Don Lemon in connection with the church protest on Sunday,” reports the far-left and still unreformed CBS News.

One source told CBS that the “attorney general is enraged at the magistrate’s decision” and that the “process is not over, and the Justice Department could find other avenues to charge Lemon.”

Posing as a journalist over the weekend, Lemon and a bunch of leftist, anti-ICE/pro-murderer/rapist/wife-beater activists rioted inside a Christian church in St. Paul, Minnesota, during a worship service. The services were deliberately disrupted, and the attendees heckled and intimidated.

Early reports said that, along with Lemon, seven people involved in the church riot were facing DOJ charges. As of this writing, three of them are already in custody: Nekima Levy Armstrong, one of the alleged coordinators; Chauntyll Louisa Allen, another alleged organizer; and William Kelly.

Here’s a look at the three…

Here’s Nekima Levy Armstrong:

Here’s Chauntyll Louisa Allen:

The Confederate State of Minnesota will not charge these confederates with trespassing or any other state laws, so the DOJ is moving quickly to charge them using federal laws. For example, per DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, “William Kelly is being charged with conspiracy to deprive rights, a federal crime, and violating the FACE act 18 USC 248 for his involvement in the St. Paul church riots.”

The issue with Lemon is trickier. He will say he was there to cover the incident, and that his foreknowledge of what was about to go down is not unique to reporting. It’s often the case that a so-called journalist will have foreknowledge of the event they are about to cover. Don Lemon is a total scumbag, and his justification throughout his coverage of the riot, his repeated claim that the First Amendment protected the riot, is simply deranged, but proving him guilty of a crime is very different from these three organizers and the others involved.

Don’t get me wrong; if Don Lemon committed a crime, he should be charged and prosecuted.

The people I really want to see in cuffs, however, are those who run the leftist organizations behind the scenes, the true organizers and funders of this fascist movement protecting the violent criminals who are in the country illegally.

Frog march the suits, Pam Bondi.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.