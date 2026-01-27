Never Trumper Rick Wilson Targets Stephen Miller: ‘Tried and Convicted and F*cking Dangles’

Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson unleashed a profane and incendiary tirade against Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller likening him to a Nazi war criminal.

The remarks were made during a segment of the Lincoln Project’s podcast:

When Stephen Miller goes out and calls a guy who was, by every account so far, who never had a legal problem, had a concealed carry permit, had a gun permit in Minnesota. He was a nurse. He was nice to his neighbors. You know what? Stephen Miller went out and called him a domestic terrorist, claiming he was implying to assassinate those ICE agents. You know, I almost tweeted this today, and I know I get canceled for saying this. I know I’m gonna get in trouble. I want Stephen Miller to be the number one in the Nuremberg trials when this is done. When this is done, I want Stephen Miller to be the first one who is tried and convicted and f*cking dangles. Okay? I want him to be brought before a court of law, because he is the sole executive that runs all this DHS, ICE stuff, the ICE-stapo.

Wilson’s comments came in the context of discussing the shooting death of anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protester Alex Pretti, which Breitbart News Editor At Large John Nolte described as a case where Pretti, who was not legally carrying a firearm under Minnesota law due to lacking identification, resisted arrest while armed. Nolte asserted that Pretti escalated the situation by bringing a loaded weapon to interfere with law enforcement and characterized both Pretti and Renee Good as “villains deliberately held up as martyrs by the organized left” — an example, he suggested, of how a “wretched cause” is advanced through the elevation of those who resist lawful authority.

This episode adds to a pattern of inflammatory statements from Wilson. In 2015, he told MSNBC that the GOP donor class would need to “put a bullet in Donald Trump,” a remark that resurfaced after the 2024 assassination attempts on the president. In a September 2024 post on X, Wilson described Trump as a “fascist,” “autocrat,” “corrupt,” “a traitor,” “mentally ill,” and “a danger to the nation,” declaring, “I will not be silent.”

Around the same time, the Lincoln Project stated, “Donald Trump is a threat to our democracy,” and later added, “Only Trump and the MAGA party are embracing political violence.”

In a 2022 interview, Wilson referred to Republican efforts to combat election fraud as the construction of a “dystopian bizarre authoritarian police state,” arguing such efforts would disproportionately target voters of color in Democratic-leaning areas. Similarly, in 2023 he accused Fox News of enabling radicalism within the Republican base, claiming the network’s influence was “endangering both the future of the party and the country.”

As co-founder of the Lincoln Project, launched in 2019 alongside George Conway and Steve Schmidt, Rick Wilson has played a central role in organizing opposition to Donald Trump and his political movement. The group, founded by prominent critics of Trump, described themselves as “broadly conservative (or classically liberal)” and stated that their “shared fidelity to the Constitution” drove their efforts to attempt to defeat Trump at the ballot box.