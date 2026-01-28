ELECTION SHOCK: 50+ Mexican Consulates Working to Upend U.S. Elections

The following content is sponsored by the Government Accountability Institute (GAI).

The #1 New York Times bestselling investigative journalist of our time, Peter Schweizer, has done it AGAIN…

His brand-new blockbuster book, The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon, exposes how the Mexican government has built a sophisticated political influence network inside the U.S., aimed at reshaping elections, culture, and policy.

And, as usual, Peter Schweizer brings the receipts—THE NAMES. THE MONEY. THE MACHINE—all revealed for the first time so that law enforcement can follow the evidentiary fact patterns he lays out to hold elites and political operators accountable.



The Invisible Coup lays it all out in stunning granularity with full documentation and sourcing. And Mexico’s consulate scheme is just the tip of the iceberg.

The book also documents:

How Mexican officials are pushing migrants to resist assimilation

Coordinated lobbying of U.S. politicians to put Mexico’s interests first

The flooding of 1 MILLION Marxist-inspired textbooks into American classrooms

How Mexican elites stoke anti-American rage and social chaos

It’s good that we’ve all been focused on the border, because that’s obvious and visible.

But what The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon demonstrates is that there’s a far bigger, more sophisticated, well-funded effort underway to subvert America itself.

…and that the most devastating coup is the one unseen.

Here’s the direct link to buy the book to save you some keystrokes.

More coming soon…

P.S.: In case you missed it, here’s the viral video about the Mexican Consulate bombshell:

P.P.S.: Please consider sharing it so we educate everyone about this while we still can.