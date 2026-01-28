Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is seeking custody of an illegal alien accused of violently raping an 11-year-old girl at knifepoint in front of her younger sister in Georgia.

As Breitbart News reported last week, 26-year-old illegal alien Kenneth Moreno Guzman of Mexico, was arrested by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office and charged with rape, statutory rape, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, first-degree cruelty to children, first-degree home invasion, false imprisonment, burglary, aggravated assault with a knife, and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

On January 12, police allege, Guzman broke into an 11-year-old girl’s home and raped her at knifepoint in front of her 10-year-old sister. Guzman allegedly threatened the victim’s sister with the knife as well.

Now, ICE officials say they want to take custody of Guzman should he get released from local police custody. Officials also revealed that Guzman had been arrested in Statesboro, Georgia, in March 2023 for driving without a license and registration.

“Another horrific tragedy for two innocent children by the hands of a criminal illegal alien. This monster should have never been in our country in the first place,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

“These are the victims President Trump and Secretary Noem are fighting for and the media and sanctuary politicians ignore,” McLaughlin said. “We have lodged an arrest detainer to ensure ICE is notified to arrest this creep before he can prey on more innocent children.”

ICE officials revealed that Guzman was deported from the United States to his native Mexico in 2016 but illegally crossed the southern border as an unknown got-away.

