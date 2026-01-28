Peter Schweizer’s ‘The Invisible Coup’ Debuts at #1 on the New York Times Bestseller List

Peter Schweizer’s blockbuster new book, The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon, will debut at #1 on the New York Times bestseller list—the fifth time in a row that the heralded nonpartisan investigative journalist has done so.

Schweizer, who is a Breitbart Senior Contributor and the President of the Government Accountability Institute (GAI), spent two years with a team of GAI forensic investigators retracing money flows using “a trove of confidential documents and intercepted communications” to expose how political leaders, global NGOs, and even drug cartels politically weaponization mass migration.



Schweizer’s latest revelations inside The Invisible Coup include:

Official Washington’s response to The Invisible Coup has been overwhelming.

President Donald Trump endorsed Schweizer’s book, hailing it “A GREAT NEW BOOK” that is “vitally important and very interesting. Trump added: “BUY THIS BOOK!” Rep. Brad Knott (R-NC) said the book’s revelation about what Schweizer calls the “Manchurian Generation” of over one million Chinese nationals with American citizenship would could potentially vote by 2030 and swing an election demands answers. Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX) highlighted The Invisible Coup in support of his legislation to shut the birthright citizenship loophole for illegal migrants. Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) said the book’s revelations underscore that it is time for the U.S. to “get serious about the expatriation of the Manchurian Generation.” Rep. James Comer (R-KY) stated, “I think that everyone in Congress should be required to read that book, and hopefully we can figure out a way to stop the damage before it gets even worse.”

Schweizer’s The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon has remained at #1 on Amazon across all book genres and categories for the last eight days straight.