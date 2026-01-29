Connecticut School Cancels Event with Education Secretary Linda McMahon Due to ‘Concerns’ from Woke Parents

A Connecticut school district canceled an event with President Donald Trump’s Education Secretary Linda McMahon after reportedly receiving “concerns” from parents.

McMahon was supposed to visit McKinley Elementary School as part of her “History Rocks” tour, which entails visiting schools across all 50 states in connection with the administration’s celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, CT Insider reported.

Fairfield Public Schools told families on Wednesday night that the event was called off after “many families” said they would keep their children home from school, according to the report.

“Following this evening’s announcement about the Secretary of Education’s planned visit to McKinley on Friday, we heard from many families who expressed concerns and shared that they were considering keeping their children home,” Fairfield Superintendent of Schools Michael Testani wrote to McKinley families, just hours after the district announced McMahon’s visit. “Due to these circumstances, the Secretary of Education’s visit to Fairfield has been canceled.”

Before canceling the event, McKinley Principal Christine Booth had written parents saying the school was “proud to offer this unique opportunity and… unforgettable experience for our McKinley students.”

“Students will enjoy a dynamic, interactive assembly that brings American history and civic learning to life through fun, game show style activities, hands-on participation, and even prizes. This high energy experience is designed to spark curiosity, celebrate our country’s story, and make learning memorable for our students,” Booth reportedly told McKinley families.

Breitbart News reached out to Fairfield Public Schools for comment but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

A spokesperson for ED told Breitbart News “a love of country and celebration of America’s history is not partisan.”

“Engaging young students with fun games and questions like, ‘When was our nation founded?’ and ‘Who primarily wrote the Declaration of Independence?’ isn’t indoctrination — it’s sparking excitement about the story of freedom and democracy,” ED Press Secretary Savannah Newhouse said.

“Those who oppose these truths should appreciate the freedoms they enjoy and benefit from as they are able to protest and gather,” she continued. “If a school considers this partisan, it suggests they’re more influenced by left-wing narratives about the tour than by the truth of the tour itself. History Rocks! is exactly what its name suggests: a nationwide celebration reminding students that history matters — and yes, it rocks.”

The tour aims to “recognize excellence in civics education and promote a shared understanding of the principles that shaped the founding and history of our nation,” according to ED.

ED shared questions that students would have been asked at the assembly including:

What is the Declaration of Independence?

On what date do Americans celebrate the Declaration of Independence?

In what year did Connecticut become a state?

Who primarily wrote the Declaration of Independence?

What document established our U.S. government?

Students would have been provided flags to flash on either side according to the correct answer.

McMahon has faced similar opposition when visiting other Democrat-run states on her tour, including in New Jersey where protesters gathered outside Cedar Drive Middle School in Colts Neck.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.