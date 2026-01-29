Senate Blocks Spending Package over Fight on DHS Funding

A government funding package failed to advance on Thursday as Congress seeks to avoid a partial government shutdown.

The Senate voted 55-45 against moving forward with a six-spending bill package that would fund many parts of the federal government, including the departments of Homeland Security (DHS), State, Health and Human Services (HHS), and the Defense Department.

The government would face a partial government shutdown if Congress could not reach a deal by the end of Friday.

The House passed the package of spending bills and then left to recess. The Senate was on track to pass the spending bills; however, the death of Alex Pretti, a protestor in Minneapolis, Minnesota, complicated matters.

Democrats now oppose advancing the package of spending bills as long as funding for DHS is included, or unless Republicans agree to legislation that would put more stipulations on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said “strong legislation to rein in ICE” is needed and that the “Republican majority must step up to the plate.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) said that negotiations to address DHS funding were “trending” in the right direction.

Sens. Ted Budd (R-NC), Ron Johnson (R-WI), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Mike Lee (R-UT), Rand Paul (R-KY), Rick Scott (R-FL), and Ashley Moody (R-FL) voted against advancing the spending bills. Some seek to reshape the DHS funding bill, while others look to secure further spending cuts.

Politico wrote:

Ultimately, Congress appears likely to barrel over the shutdown cliff for at least some amount of time, as the House is out of town until Monday and hard-liners in that chamber have already vowed to complicate leadership’s ability to pass the funding bills a second time. House GOP leaders are set to meet later Thursday to discuss options, two people familiar with the private deliberations said. The other person granted anonymity to share details of private party dynamics said Democrats could be willing to shore up the votes for a short-term spending patch — as long as it is very brief for the sole purpose of allowing more time to close out negotiations on a new DHS bill.

After the vote failed, Thune laid the groundwork to bring up the package of spending bills should Democrats and the Trump administration strike a deal.