United States Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff said Thursday at the red carpet world premiere of the new Melania documentary that the film is intended to present a fuller picture of first lady Melania Trump. He also expressed optimism about progress toward resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

Speaking about what he wanted the film to convey about First Lady Melania Trump, Witkoff remarked, “She’s a great human being. I know her parents. I knew her mom before she passed away. I know her as a mom. Her son, Baron, is a terrific young man. She raised a fabulous son, just as her parents raised a fabulous daughter in her. I’ve told her parents that, and I’ve told the first lady that. I’m thrilled to see this film, and I think the world is going to learn a lot about the first lady that she is. “

More broadly, he added, “The president sets the table for all of us. His indomitable spirit pervades everything—it’s an overarching quality that he brings to these negotiations, and we get to draw on that. The president, I think, feels hopeful that we’ll get the Ukraine conflict resolved, and we’re hopeful too.

We’ve made a lot of progress since Geneva—a lot, the Ukrainians say so themselves. So I think we’re close. And close is not done; I want to stress that. But we’ve made a lot of progress, and let’s be optimistic.”