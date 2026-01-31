A Georgia Democrat Representative was charged with allegedly lying in order to obtain unemployment assistance during the Coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

Georgia state Rep. Dexter L. Sharper reportedly “applied for unemployment assistance benefits for April 2020 through May 2020,” and allegedly claimed that he only had “one employer,” even though he was “allegedly working and earning money from at least two—and sometimes three—jobs each week,” according to the press release.

Sharper was allegedly “working and earning money” from his job in the Georgia General Assembly, from his party rental business, and was also allegedly earning money “for work as a musician.”

Per the press release:

Sharper, while serving as the Georgia State Representative for District 177, which includes portions of Lowndes County, allegedly applied for unemployment assistance benefits for April 2020 through May 2020. In his initial application, he stated that he had only one employer, Dexter Sharper Party Rental, which had employed him for 40 hours per week for over seven years, but had not worked since March 13, 2020. Then, in 38 separate weekly certifications, he stated that he had not worked or earned any wages, was actively looking for work, and had not refused any work. Contrary to those claims, Sharper was allegedly working and earning money from at least two—and sometimes three—jobs each week. He received at least $325 every week from the Georgia General Assembly for his position as Georgia State Representative. Sharper’s party rental business was operating and generating income of up to $2,231 of income per week. And Sharper was also collecting up to an additional $275 per week for work as a musician. As a result of the allegedly false initial application and 38 subsequent certifications, Sharper collected a total of $13,825 of unemployment assistance benefits to which he was not entitled.

“While many of his constituents and fellow citizens were losing jobs and desperately needed unemployment assistance during the pandemic, Representative Sharper allegedly pretended to be out of work to collect a share of unemployment benefits for himself,” U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said in a statement. “When government officials lie to take money, and do it while holding an elected office, it violates the trust of citizens and weakens faith in our elected government.”

Sharper is the third Democrat from the Georgia House of Representatives to be accused of “pandemic unemployment fraud,” according to CBS News:

Two other Democratic state representatives have been indicted on similar charges connected with allegations of pandemic unemployment fraud. In December, federal investigators charged Rep. Sharon Henderson with two counts of theft of government funds and 10 counts of making false statements. Henderson was suspended by Gov. Brian Kemp last week. Former Rep. Karen Bennett resigned from office in the days before she was charged and pleaded guilty to making false statements earlier in January.

“These charges point to some disgraceful conduct at the highest level, which should shock and repulse every citizen,” Georgia State Inspector General Nigel Lange said in a statement.