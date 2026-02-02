Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested an illegal alien whose rap sheet includes arrests for rape and strangulation after a Democrat judge in sanctuary New York City set him free on drug charges.

On Monday, ICE officials announced the arrest of illegal alien Gerardo Miguel-Mora of Mexico in New York City. Miguel-Mora had most recently been arrested on larceny and criminal possession of stolen property charges.

Last week, Judge Sheridan Jack-Browne (D) in Brooklyn allowed Miguel-Mora to be released from jail despite ICE lodging a detainer against him so that he would not be released back into the community.

“These are the types of public safety threats New York Governor Hochul and Mayor Mamdani are releasing from their jails onto the streets to perpetrate more crimes and create more victims,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

Miguel-Mora’s criminal record in the United States dates back over a decade. In 2011, Miguel-Mora was arrested for rape, strangulation, assault, forcible touching, burglary, and disorderly conduct in New York City.

The following year, Miguel-Mora was convicted of burglary by the New York State Supreme Court and sentenced to three and a half years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release. Miguel-Mora served just a handful of months in prison before being deported to his native Mexico.

At some point, Miguel-Mora illegally reentered the United States. ICE officials detailed his most recent rap sheet after his illegal reentry:

On April 30, 2023, the New York Police Department arrested and charged Miguel-Mora with false personation and grand larceny. On May 23, 2024, NYPD arrested and charged Miguel-Mora with grand larceny and criminal possession of a controlled substance. NYPD released Miguel-Mora the next day, before an immigration detainer could be lodged. On August 16, 2024, NYPD again arrested Miguel-Mora for larceny and criminal possession of stolen property. NYPD released Miguel-Mora the next day before ICE could lodge an immigration detainer. On March 25, 2025, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York issued a criminal warrant for Miguel-Mora for illegal reentry and illegal reentry as an aggravated felon. On January 7, the NYPD arrested Miguel-Mora and charged him with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Later that day, ICE New York City lodged an immigration detainer against Miguel-Mora with Manhattan Central Booking and submitted the USDC SDNY criminal warrant to Manhattan Central Booking.

McLaughlin is urging Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) to cooperate with ICE so that criminal illegal aliens can be seamlessly transferred from New York jails and prisons to federal custody.

“We need local law enforcement to cooperate with us to get these heinous criminals out of our neighborhoods,” McLaughlin said. “Seven of the 10 safest cities in the United States cooperate with ICE. We are once again calling on Governor Hochul to commit to turning the more than 7,000 heinous criminals in New York’s custody over to ICE.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.