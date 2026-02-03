Florida to Administer Driver License Tests ‘Exclusively in English’ to Ensure Safety

In a move that could save lives, Florida officials said beginning on Friday driver license exams will only be available in English.

In its announcement, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) said the “driver license knowledge and skills” exams will be administered “exclusively in English,” and “This change applies to all driver license classifications, including exams administered orally.”

According to WEAR, the tests were previously offered in several languages that included Spanish, Russian, and Vietnamese, and interpreter services were also available.

“Several states already have English-only exams, like Wyoming, South Dakota, and Oklahoma. Locally, Alabama has a bill in the legislature to also require the exams in English only,” the report noted.

The FLHSMV announcement continued:

Previously, knowledge exams for most non-commercial driver license classifications were offered in multiple languages, while Commercial Learner’s Permit (CLP) and Commercial Driver License (CDL) knowledge exams were only available in English and Spanish. Under the updated policy, all driver license knowledge and skills testing will be conducted in English.

The move to English-only testing comes after a semi-truck driver was accused of killing three Americans while making an illegal U-turn in Florida. He reportedly failed an English language proficiency test before the crash, and was unable to accurately identify highway traffic signs, Breitbart News reported.

The driver was identified as Harjinder Singh.

Florida law enforcement later discovered how non-English speaking migrants were able to get licenses to drive 18-wheelers on American highways. According to Breitbart News:

With news breaking all across the country of major highway accidents that have killed Americans perpetrated by non-English speaking migrants behind the wheels of massive semi trucks, many have wondered how they could be getting their licenses. Investigators in Florida have discovered that one way is by using hidden cameras and ear pieces when they enter a drive’s license facility to take their commercial truck driving license (CDL) test, WTLV-TV reported.

In a social media post on Saturday, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) praised the “Good reform” decision for driver exams to be administered in English only.

“Need to be able to read the road signs!” he stated:

“FLHSMV remains committed to ensuring safe roadways for all Floridians and visitors by promoting clear communication, understanding of traffic laws, and responsible driving behavior,” the agency’s announcement concluded.