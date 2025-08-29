Florida police have discovered how migrants who cannot speak English have been getting licenses to drive 18-wheelers on the nation’s highways.

With news breaking all across the country of major highway accidents that have killed Americans perpetrated by non-English speaking migrants behind the wheels of massive semi trucks, many have wondered how they could be getting their licenses. Investigators in Florida have discovered that one way is by using hidden cameras and ear pieces when they enter a drive’s license facility to take their commercial truck driving license (CDL) test, WTLV-TV reported.

Investigators from the Florida State Police have discovered that some foreign-born applicants are using a camera and an ear piece connected to someone outside the DMV facility who speaks their language to cheat on the tests. The applicant uses the camera to scan the test so his cohort can read the questions, then they tell the applicant how to answer the test questions over the ear piece. That way, the migrants can pass the test without having read a single question or understood any of the answers.

Recently, the State Police arrested and convicted several migrants who used this cheat to take CDL tests at a Jacksonville, Florida, DMV. One man arrested in April was sentenced to eight months in prison for the scheme to illegally obtain a Florida CDL, another was handed over to ICE for deportation, and three more satisfied court-ordered measures and their cases were dismissed.

The investigators say that the camera cheat scheme is highly organized and has likely been going on for quite a while. It is also probably happening in states from coast to coast.

One mom, who lost her son to a road accident at the hands of a trucker who could not speak English, is pushing for a federal law to address this issue.

The bereaved mother, Mellissa Dzion, hopes that the loss of her son, Connor, can serve as the basis to pass Connor’s Law, a measure introduced in Congress that would make it illegal in every state to drive a commercial vehicle without being able to read and speak English.

The camera cheat scheme is not the only way migrants, many of whom are in the U.S. illegally, can fraudulently get driver’s licenses.

Another investigation in Florida caught several DMV employees illegally selling driver’s licenses to migrants at a state facility in Bay County. Officials said that the employees had sold upwards to 1,000 licenses to migrants who never took the driver’s test.

Florida is not the only state where investigators have discovered schemes to fraudulently get driver’s licenses for migrants. In Kentucky, a DMV employee blew the whistle on several fellow employees for selling licenses to illegals for $200 a pop. And investigators in Boston also busted a ring illegally selling licenses to people who are ineligible to drive in the U.S.

The problem of non-English speaking drivers has skyrocketed since so many migrants took trucking industry jobs after entering the U.S. through President Joe Biden’s loose border policies, either at the southern border or at international airports.

With the spotlight on foreign CDL drivers after a horrendous and fatal accident in Florida this month, Florida officials announced that under a new immigration enforcement program, truck weigh stations in the state will be used as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) checkpoints.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier also announced that agricultural inspection stations will also serve as immigration checkpoints going forward.

