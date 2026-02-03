OBAMA’S CHINESE BABY BUMP: Obama Encouraged Chinese Birth Tourism Inside the U.S.

Birth tourism from Communist China “exploded” under the watch of former President Barack Obama, allowing Chinese nationals — including Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials — to have babies in the U.S. and claim birthright citizenship, #1 New York Times bestselling investigative journalist and Breitbart News Senior Contributor Peter Schweizer reveals in his new book, The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon.

In a chapter titled “China: The Manchurian Generation,” Schweizer explains how the Obama administration made Chinese birth tourism more accessible by ordering U.S. consular offices “not to deny visa applicants solely because they planned to travel to the United States to obtain citizenship for their child.”

“Obama made it so Chinese birth tourists did not even need to lie on their visa applications. The change in policy also made it harder to prosecute visa fraud cases involving birth tourism,” Schweizer writes.

Then in November 2014, the Obama administration made Chinese birth tourism “even easier” when President Obama announced a ten-year reciprocal visa agreement with China, he continues.

“Before the agreement, visas issued to Chinese citizens to visit the United States were valid for only one year and required an annual interview for renewal. With the ten-year multi-entry visas, Chinese nationals could shuttle back and forth, giving birth to multiple children in the US without even having a single interview,” he writes, citing Australian-based professor Salvator Babones, who pointed out that “[y]oung Chinese women granted (renewable) 10-year US multiple entry visas in the first years of the program may have as much as 25 years of fertility ahead of them.”

“Indeed, US Customs records of interviews with birth tourists suggest that such shuttling back and forth happens all the time,” Schweizer continues. “In 2017, a couple traveling from China already had two children born in the United States and was now having their third. The father happened to be a Chinese military officer. According to a US Senate Report, having multiple anchor babies in the US is relatively common.”

Schweizer notes that while foreign nationals from other countries, like Russia or Mexico, have “embrac[ed] birth tourism as a state-sanctioned practice,” China is “by far the most aggressive and organized.”

In fact, Chinese birth tourism websites incentivize Chinese nationals traveling to the U.S. to have children, he reveals. One example Schweizer cites is the website Asiamchild.com, which lays out housing and food options for parents while they are in the U.S. and offers shopping sprees.

Other companies offer high-brow services, like award-winning chefs and Chinese medical consultations, as well as extensive consultations about living permanently in the U.S. China Mifubaby Group (Mifu), a luxury baby operation based in Irvine, California, is comprised of at least 50 properties, and nearly every property was purchased for more than $1 million with a mortgage, Schweizer reports.

“Beijing’s appeal to the Chinese elite encouraging US birth tourism has nothing to do with American values or patriotism. Birth tourism operators tout that the United States is ‘the most attractive nationality’ because of free stuff, not freedom,” he writes. “US citizens receive ‘free education from junior high school to public high school,’ and even ‘senior supplement benefits [Social Security and Medicare] when you are living overseas.’ One Chinese agency offers ‘a primer on how the US welfare system works.”’

“Another agency describes how ‘parents can apply for immigration as guardians at almost zero cost . . . [and] parents can emigrate to the United States without quota restrictions and go to California to enjoy the sunshine after retirement, as well as enjoy California’s white card program for the elderly and free medical care,”’ he continues, before quoting a birth tourism agent who says the industry’s return on investment is “higher than robbing a bank.”

Chinese baby tourism operators “frame the practice as a legitimate business model, not fraud,” Schweizer writes.

“Chinese officials seem to agree. Lawyer Liang Zhiyi explained to a Chinese government newspaper, ‘[Birth] tourism is an opportunity to make money. Operators should not waste this opportunity.’ He adds: ‘This could have a long-term positive impact on the United States. Bruce Lee is a child of childbirth travel. Maybe we can still find a genius,”’ he writes.

Schweizer emphasizes that from a CCP perspective, Chinese elites using these services “offer no evidence that they reject the CCP and embrace American or Western values.”

He points to specific examples, including a birth tourism company called Star Baby Care that has a client list including government tax officials, executives at China Telecom, Chinese Central Television, and Bank of China. USA Happy Baby, another company he writes about, reportedly has customers including people who worked for the government’s radio propaganda agency and the “feared” Public Security Bureau.

Besides the motivation of cash-flow, Schweizer highlights how Communist China “has a long and notorious history of using mass migration as a strategic weapon.”

He writes:

In 1997, Great Britain began the two-­ decade process of Hong Kong’s transition from British to communist Chinese rule. During that period, Beijing, under the auspices of the Chinese Communist Party, engineered an elaborate effort to have more than eighty-­ three thousand Chinese with fake identities migrate to Hong Kong. These immigrants represented 1.4 percent of Hong Kong’s population, but even more importantly, they totaled 9.12 percent of the territory’s voting population.

“These fifth columnists appear to be ordinary immigrants, but they carry the Chinese government’s official blessing,” explains scholar Yin Qian, as quoted by Schweizer.

“These migrants served as Beijing’s ‘invisible hand’ to steer the territory in the designed direction,” Qian added.

Schweizer’s The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon debuted at #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and is available to purchase here.