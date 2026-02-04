‘The Invisible Coup’ Billboard Truck Takes Birth Tourism Bombshell to China’s Embassy Doorstep

A billboard truck was spotted this week in front of China’s U.S. Embassy in Washington, DC, highlighting the bombshell revelations in Breitbart Senior Contributor Peter Schweizer’s #1 New York Times bestselling book, The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon.

The billboard truck displayed a poster for Schweizer’s book on one side and a message on the other side stating: “BIRTH TOURISM” and “1 million born on U.S. Soil, raised in Communist China, can vote in American Elections.” It also included the website address for the book: TheInvisibleCoup.com.

The advertisement was referring to revelations in The Invisible Coup by Government Accountability Institute (GAI) President Peter Schweizer, in which Schweizer explains how more than one million Chinese with U.S. citizenship who grew up in communist China will soon start voting in American elections.

Schweizer specifically details how Chinese elites have exploited America’s birthright citizenship policies by engaging in birth tourism, where Chinese mothers intentionally travel to the U.S. to give birth on American soil so that their children are automatically given U.S. citizenship.

“When such children turn twenty-one, they can also apply for resident status for both of their parents,” Schweizer explains in the book.



Schweizer said the U.S. federal government does not directly track the practice, making the true extent of Chinese birth tourism hard to calculate. However, he estimates as many as 1.5 million Chinese people who are American citizens from being born in the U.S. but live in China have accumulated over 15 years.

The practice presents a unique challenge to the United States because, Schweizer writes, “perhaps more than a million Chinese nationals have become US citizens by virtue of being born here, but have no memories or allegiance to our country”:

[T]hey are often the children of elites who have prospered in the communist Chinese system. They have been suitably indoctrinated in CCP-controlled schools and taught about US values, culture, or history, from a distorted CCP perspective. Technically, as American citizens, they are eligible to vote in US elections and can relocate to the United States at any time. When they turn twenty-one, they can sponsor their parents to come here, too, as permanent residents. Based on what little data we have about Chinese-to-US birth tourism, this tidal wave could hit American society beginning in 2030, when the first baby wave reaches eighteen years old.

Schweizer went on to detail how birth tourism from communist China “exploded” under the watch of former President Barack Obama, allowing Chinese nationals — including Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials — to have babies in the U.S. and claim birthright citizenship.

In a chapter titled “China: The Manchurian Generation,” Schweizer explains how the Obama administration made Chinese birth tourism more accessible by ordering U.S. consular offices “not to deny visa applicants solely because they planned to travel to the United States to obtain citizenship for their child.”

“Obama made it so Chinese birth tourists did not even need to lie on their visa applications. The change in policy also made it harder to prosecute visa fraud cases involving birth tourism,” Schweizer writes.

Then in November 2014, the Obama administration made Chinese birth tourism “even easier” when President Obama announced a ten-year reciprocal visa agreement with China, he continues.

“Before the agreement, visas issued to Chinese citizens to visit the United States were valid for only one year and required an annual interview for renewal. With the ten-year multi-entry visas, Chinese nationals could shuttle back and forth, giving birth to multiple children in the US without even having a single interview,” he writes, citing Australian-based professor Salvator Babones, who pointed out that “[y]oung Chinese women granted (renewable) 10-year US multiple entry visas in the first years of the program may have as much as 25 years of fertility ahead of them.”

“Indeed, US Customs records of interviews with birth tourists suggest that such shuttling back and forth happens all the time,” Schweizer continues. “In 2017, a couple traveling from China already had two children born in the United States and was now having their third. The father happened to be a Chinese military officer. According to a US Senate Report, having multiple anchor babies in the US is relatively common.”

Schweizer emphasizes that from a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) perspective, Chinese elites using these services “offer no evidence that they reject the CCP and embrace American or Western values.”

He points to specific examples, including a birth tourism company called Star Baby Care that has a client list including government tax officials, executives at China Telecom, Chinese Central Television, and Bank of China. USA Happy Baby, another company he writes about, reportedly has customers including people who worked for the government’s radio propaganda agency and the “feared” Public Security Bureau.

Besides the motivation of cash-flow, Schweizer highlights how Communist China “has a long and notorious history of using mass migration as a strategic weapon.”

He writes:

In 1997, Great Britain began the two-­ decade process of Hong Kong’s transition from British to communist Chinese rule. During that period, Beijing, under the auspices of the Chinese Communist Party, engineered an elaborate effort to have more than eighty-­ three thousand Chinese with fake identities migrate to Hong Kong. These immigrants represented 1.4 percent of Hong Kong’s population, but even more importantly, they totaled 9.12 percent of the territory’s voting population.

“These fifth columnists appear to be ordinary immigrants, but they carry the Chinese government’s official blessing,” explains scholar Yin Qian, as quoted by Schweizer.

“These migrants served as Beijing’s ‘invisible hand’ to steer the territory in the designed direction,” Qian added.

Schweizer’s The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon debuted at #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and is available to purchase here.