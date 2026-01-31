An ‘Invisible Coup’ Is Underway in America: Ask the Man Behind the #1 NYT Best-Selling Blockbuster in a February 5 Fight Club Exclusive

Peter Schweizer’s The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon debuted at #1 on the New York Times bestseller list. The revelations in this book are shocking and, more importantly, they are dangerous. This is an opportunity for all Breitbart readers to get insights, ask questions, and learn more from the author himself when Schweizer enters the ring of the Breitbart Fight Club at our February 5 Founders’ Roundtable.

Despite President Trump’s historic first year of his second term, there are dangerous actors aiming dangerous weapons at America from within. Schweizer’s The Invisible Coup exposes those weapons:

The Chinese Communist Party Spy Spigot: The U.S. visa program designed by a Chinese spy lets Beijing pour tens of millions of dollars into our elections.

The U.S. visa program designed by a Chinese spy lets Beijing pour tens of millions of dollars into our elections. Mexico’s Election Plot Exposed: Mexico’s 50+ consulates are running a shadow campaign to sway U.S. elections.

Mexico’s 50+ consulates are running a shadow campaign to sway U.S. elections. Thousands of Chinese Pilots are being trained every year in the skies above California and Arizona. WHY?

are being trained every year in the skies above California and Arizona. WHY? Drug Lord Bombshell: Prominent progressives are working with cartel-linked operators to influence Washington.

Prominent progressives are working with cartel-linked operators to influence Washington. The “Manchurian Generation”: Obama encouraged Chinese birth tourism, and by the year 2030, over one million Chinese nationals with U.S. citizenship, who grew up in communist China, will be able to vote in U.S. elections.

….And those are just a few of Schweizer’s bombshells.

Peter Schweizer will be joined by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow and Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle.

Only the Breitbart Fight Club gives members a chance to hang out together AND brings our country's top leaders to YOU, so that you can interact with them, ask your questions, and get the inside scoop on their current thinking.

