Exclusive Poll: Nearly Four-Fifths of Swing State Voters Back Deporting Illegal Alien Criminals

Nearly four-fifths of swing state voters back deporting illegal aliens convicted of crimes, according to a poll exclusively obtained by Breitbart News.

Public Opinion Strategies conducted a poll of 1,100 likely voters in the 2026 target swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Texas, and Wisconsin. The survey found that voters strongly back Trump’s moves to immigration enforcement.

Seventy-nine percent of voters believe that illegal aliens that have been convicted of a crime should be required to leave the United States, with only 13 percent believing that they should be allowed to stay in the country.

Immigration Enforcement Survey Memo by Breitbart News

“This is a broad consensus viewpoint: No voter group tested in this survey believes that illegal immigrants convicted of a crime should remain in the United States,” Gene Ulm, a partner for the polling firm, said in a memo detailing the survey data. The memo continued:

Voters believe the primary immigration enforcement focus should be on human traffickers (26 percent) and public safety threats/criminal organizations (23 percent) over drug smugglers (7 percent), employers who hire unauthorized workers (6 percent), recent unlawful border crossers (1 percent), and visa overstays (1 percent). About one-third (34 percent) said “all of the above” should be the top priority for federal immigration enforcement.

The Public Opinion Strategies poll’s findings mirror other polls, which also found similarly strong backing of Trump’s immigration agenda.

Other polls have found that a majority of voters back Trump’s migration policies.

Breitbart News editor Neil Munro reported:

For example, 73 percent of registered voters support deporting violent migrants, and 52 percent support deporting all illegal migrants, according to a January 28-29 poll of 2,000 registered voters by Harvard CAPS and the Harris Poll. The 52 percent support includes 49 percent of political independents. Yet the Harvard Harris poll shows a majority of Americans also dislike how the enforcement is seen in Minneapolis. Fifty-eight percent said that ICE has been using “too much force” in Minneapolis, and 57 percent believe that ICE has “gone too far” in Minneapolis. A New York Times poll by Siena College shows less support for deportations, but a matching discomfort with the reality of deportations. Fifty percent of respondents said they approve of the “Trump administration’s deportations of immigrants living in the United States illegally,” and just 36 percent said they approve of how ICE “is handling its job.“

A Marquette poll released on Wednesday found that 56 percent of American adults favor deporting illegal aliens, with 44 percent against.

The Public Opinion Strategies poll surveyed 1,100 likely voters from January 27 through February 1, with a 2.95 percent margin of error.