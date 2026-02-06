VIDEO — ‘American Justice’: U.S. Officials Arrest Benghazi Terror Attack Suspect

Federal officials have arrested a suspected leader of the 2012 attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya, and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi vowed he will face “American justice.”

The suspect was identified as Zubayr Al-Bakoush who is charged with murder, terror, and arson, Fox News reported Friday.

In her statement regarding the man’s overseas arrest, Bondi said, “Zubayr Al-Bakoush will now face American justice on American soil. We will prosecute this alleged terrorist to the fullest extent of the law. Let this case serve as a reminder: If you commit a crime against the American people anywhere in this world, President Trump’s Justice Department will find you. It might not happen overnight, but it will happen. You can run, but you cannot hide.”

A photo shows the suspect:

Four Americans were killed during the violent 2012 attack, including U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens, NBC News reported Friday.

Video footage of the scene shows fires, a burned out building, and destroyed vehicles parked outside:

The recent arrest was also announced by U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro.

“Pirro said that an eight-count indictment charged Al-Bakoush with crimes including the murders of Stevens and State Department employee Sean Smith. The case was brought during the Obama administration in 2015 and was sealed for more than a decade,” the NBC article read.

Meanwhile, Bondi also mentioned then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (D).

“Hillary Clinton once famously said about Benghazi, ‘What difference at this point does it make?’ Well, it makes a difference to Donald Trump,” she stated:

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel joined Bondi and Pirro to announce the arrest. In a social media post, he said the agency and its partners executed a Foreign Transfer of Custody (FTOC) of the suspect.

He then named the Americans who were killed: Ambassador Chris Stevens, Sean Smith, Tyrone Woods, and Glen Doherty.

“After more than a decade of American pursuit, Al-Bakoush landed in Virginia earlier this morning and is in custody,” Patel stated, adding, “We will have more to say at a later time — but this is a massive moment for the country and a clear message from President Trump’s administration that those who attack our service members will ultimately find American justice, no matter how long it takes.”