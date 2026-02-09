Trump Rips Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show as an Affront to America’s Greatness

President Donald Trump was no fan of Bad Bunny’s halftime show at Super Bowl LX, calling it “an affront to the Greatness of America.”

In a Truth Social post, Trump blasted the halftime show, which Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, performed entirely in Spanish.

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence,” he wrote.

“Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World,” he added.

Trump called the performance a “slap in the face” to the United States and predicted the establishment legacy media would give it rave reviews:

This “Show” is just a “slap in the face” to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History! There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD — And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule.

Trump’s prediction about the establishment media gloating over the performance proved true. Politico Playbook opted for the headline “How Bad Bunny won the Super Bowl” on Monday morning, lauding the show as “a raucous, heartfelt celebration of Latino culture with a powerful message of unity at its core.”

As Breitbart News noted, Bad Bunny ended his entirely Spanish performance with a political message after his months-long push of anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) rhetoric:

Just ahead of walking off the field at the end of the NFL Halftime show, the rapper held up a football on which was written the message, “Together we are America.” The message was clearly a political one and dovetails with his months of anti-ICE messages and pro-immigration comments.