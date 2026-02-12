An illegal alien accused of raping and murdering 13-year-old Oscar Hernandez last year in the sanctuary state of California has been hit with additional child rape charges involving two other teen boys.

Last year, as Breitbart News reported, 44-year-old illegal alien Mario Edgardo Garcia-Aquino of El Salvador was arrested and charged by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office with raping Hernandez and then murdering him, leaving his body on the side of a road in Ventura County, California.

Hernandez was first reported missing by his family on March 28 after he had taken a train to Lancaster, California, to visit Garcia-Aquino, a youth soccer coach to young boys. Police allege that Garcia-Aquino murdered Hernandez while raping him before dumping his body.

Now, Garcia-Aquino is facing nine additional child sexual abuse charges — eight counts of sodomy of a person under 16 and one count of oral copulation of a person under 16.

Garcia-Aquino had been charged with sexually assaulting a teenage boy in December 2022 and was charged again in a separate case in February 2024 for sexually assaulting another teenage boy.

Last year, United States Attorney Bill Essayli said Hernandez would still be alive if not for “failed border policies.”

“This was an avoidable crime and the result of failed border policies,” Essayli told NBC Los Angeles of Hernandez’s rape and murder. “We cannot and will not tolerate illegal aliens who flout our nation’s immigration laws to then prey on children. Federal law enforcement will continue to be very aggressive in locating, apprehending, and prosecuting criminal illegal aliens.”

Garcia-Aquino remains held in jail without bail pending trial.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.