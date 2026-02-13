Leftists Threaten to Kill YAF Students Hosting ‘Invisible Coup’-Inspired Event: ‘I’m Putting a Hot One Through You Like They Did’ Charlie Kirk

Students with the University of Alabama’s Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) chapter endured death threats after they hosted a “Deport Every Illegal: Change My Mind” event inspired by Peter Schweizer’s #1 New York Times bestselling book, The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon.

University of Alabama YAF chapter leader Trenton Buffenbarger told Breitbart News, “We host all kinds of events on different topics, but we focused this week specifically on immigration because of the book and because it’s a topic that affects all aspects of life, across the country.”

Buffenbarger said that most students on the University of Alabama’s campus were willing to listen or have a conversation, but there were a few notable disruptions. One resulted in a female student being detained “because she walked up to our table, grabbed a bunch of stuff, and threw it away.”

At another point during the event, a man interrupted a discussion at the student group’s “Change My Mind” table and recorded the brief exchange using a pair of Meta glasses.

“Someone, who is typically a nuisance on campus with videos and interruptions posted a video of him interrupting the conversation and calling us names,” Buffenbarger explained.

“The clip of him doing that went viral, so much so that more people than normal saw the event, and we’ve received death threats on social media since then,” the YAF chapter leader said.

In the video, a man is heard demanding that a YAF member wish a black student “Happy Black History Month” after claiming he looks like “a frat guy,” to which the conservative student replies by informing the person recording that he has interrupted a conversation.

After the video was posted, leftists on social media began issuing numerous death threats to Buffenbarger, many of which alluded to the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

“If i catch u on my campus im putting a hot one through u like they did ya boy,” one Instagram user threatened in a comment on one of the YAF chapter leader’s recent posts, in an apparent reference to Kirk’s assassination.

“Hope they do u worse then they did Kirk,” another user wrote.

“you will depart the same way he did,” a third warned — referring to the Turning Point USA founder — while another user echoed, “ur gonna meet the same fate as charlie.”

“we gonna do you the kirk special,” another Instagram user threatened in the comment section.

“hope you meet the same fate as the kirky,” another user said.

One Instagram user called on the public to “point a gun at his head,” while another commenter wrote, “I hope you end up like that other guy.”

“If bro keeps spreading hateful rhetoric he’s gonna get karmically kirked,” another user said.

“Charlie Kirk. does that change your mind,” another Instagram user said.

In private messages, one Instagram user wrote, “i’m gonna do you just like charlie :)” adding, “sleep well my sweet prince <3”

“yoo ahh not charlie kirk lil n*gga cam down before you end up like him,” another user scribed in a private message, adding five crying-laughing emojis.

Buffenbarger told Breitbart News that he has since been contacted by the FBI regarding the online threats and that the University of Alabama Police Department (UAPD) is investigating the matter.

The student added that he was also warned by the school of an unidentified man who drove to campus, got out of his car, and began aggressively “asking for us by name,” which caused two students — who did not know any of the YAF members — to become concerned and call campus police, who then contacted Buffenbarger.

“Someone showed up after we left asking for us by name so aggressively that our campus police department wanted to warn us and are investigating at the state level as well,” he told Breitbart News, noting that the man’s car did not have a license plate.

The Alabama YAF chapter, however, has not been dissuaded by these threats from hosting more campus events. “We scheduled more events in the next couple of weeks,” Buffenbarger told Breitbart News. “They’re not going to make us stop. They’re not going to make us be quiet.”

Buffenbarger said that his YAF chapter members have spoken with the UAPD “to make sure future events will have security moving forward.”

Schweizer, who is himself a YAF alumnus and a director, has inspired YAF students around the country with the revelations in his latest book.

Students in YAF chapters at other universities — including the University of Georgia, the University of South Alabama, UCLA, UC-Irvine, and the University of Central Florida — have been hosting tabling events inspired by The Invisible Coup.

“Immigration is becoming a weapon used by American enemies. They know that going toe-to-toe with us is not an option, so they must destroy us from within,” University of Central Florida YAF chair David Brandt told Breitbart News.

“The Invisible Coup is a perfect example of describing how this is done by countries like China and how it negatively affects the USA,” Brandt added.

UC-Irvine chapter chair Matin Samimiat told Breitbart, “Illegals are flooding Americas elections, and the America we know and love will be no more if conservatives hand over elections to the left.”

“YAF At UCI is proud to bring The Invisible Coup to expose how the left utilizes Americas Elections for their own political gain,” Samimiat continued. “Students are more concerned about protecting violent illegal aliens, than they are about preserving American democracy.”

“As a naturalized American from Iran, the existence of illegals is an insult to those who chose the right and legal way,” the YAF chapter leader added.

The Invisible Coup-inspired artwork that the YAF chapters are displaying at their tabling events first appeared last month on the streets of Los Angeles and Sacramento. It depicts themes from Schweizer’s book and appears to be the work of the famous conservative street artist Sabo, as Breitbart News reported:

The street art depicts Chinese fighter jets flying through the sky, an apparent reference to the facts uncovered in Schweizer’s book about the thousands of Chinese pilots being sent to the U.S. for training with “virtually no oversight” before returning and serving in China’s military. There are also Chinese babies parachuting down from the sky, a likely reference to what Schweizer calls the “Manchurian Generation,” the estimated one million Chinese babies being born U.S. citizens every year, growing up in Communist China, while soon being eligible to vote in American elections.

The banner was also spotted on the Northpark Boulevard Bridge in Dallas, Texas, last week when a local grassroots conservative group called the Dallas 1776 Bridge Brigade hung it from the overpass to draw attention to the revelations in Schweizer’s book.

The Invisible Coup is the fifth consecutive #1 New York Times bestselling book by Schweizer, who is also the president of the Government Accountability Institute and a Breitbart News senior contributor. The book is available to purchase here.



Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News.