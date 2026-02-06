‘The Invisible Coup’ Movement Spreads: Dallas Highway Banner Exposes China’s Birth Tourism Pipeline

A street art banner highlighting the bombshell revelations in Peter Schweizer’s #1 New York Times bestselling book, The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon, was hung from the Northpark Boulevard Bridge over the busy U.S.-75 expressway in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday.

The street art – which first appeared last month in Los Angeles and Sacramento – depicts themes from Schweizer’s book and appears to be the work of famous conservative street artist Sabo, as Breitbart News reported:

The street art depicts Chinese fighter jets flying through the sky, an apparent reference to the facts uncovered in Schweizer’s book about the thousands of Chinese pilots being sent to the U.S. for training with “virtually no oversight” before returning and serving in China’s military. There are also Chinese babies parachuting down from the sky, a likely reference to what Schweizer calls the “Manchurian Generation,” the estimated one million Chinese babies being born U.S. citizens every year, growing up in Communist China, while soon being eligible to vote in American elections.

The Dallas banner also contains the book’s URL: TheInvisibleCoup.com.

A local grassroots conservative group called the Dallas 1776 Bridge Brigade is responsible for hanging the banner on Thursday. The group was formed in 2021 in response to concerns about cancel culture and the establishment media’s censorship of issues involving government corruption.

The Bridge Brigade’s founder, Cyrena Nolan, explained in a statement to Breitbart News why highlighting The Invisible Coup was important for them:

While the heritage of immigration remains one of America’s greatest historic strengths, the current landscape has shifted. These disturbing changes are documented The Invisible Coup because it details the erosion of our national sovereignty through the waiving of language and civics exams for citizenship, the use of foreign-published textbooks in our schools, and the active discouragement of assimilation by special interest, marxist ideology, and hostile foreign governments. Most alarming is the abuse of the “birthright citizenship” policy. Our founders never anticipated a system that could manufacture voters with allegiances to foreign interests—a “Manchurian Generation.” Deeply concerned by what we view as a movement to dismantle American exceptionalism, our volunteers have returned to the bridge over Dallas’ Central Expressway at rush hour.

In addition to the street art displays in California and Texas, billboard trucks promoting The Invisible Coup’s revelations were spotted outside the Mexican and Chinese embassies in Washington, DC, this week. A Times Square digital billboard in New York City last month also highlighted the book’s allegations concerning terror groups linked to the 9/11 attacks and members of Congress.

In an exclusive Roundtable event for the Breitbart Fight Club, Schweizer explained that the weaponization of immigration is “a battle over the future of our country.”

The Invisible Coup is the fifth consecutive #1 New York Times bestselling book by Schweizer, who is also the president of the Government Accountability Institute and a Breitbart News senior contributor. The book is available to purchase here.